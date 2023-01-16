Himachal Pradesh CM Says State Faces Joshimath-like Threat, Seeks Report On Landslides

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday instructed the disaster management authorities to make an extensive report on landslides and sinking zones in his state following recent land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

Sukhu also urged the Centre to increase the disaster relief fund for the state, saying that Himachal Pradesh is more prone to natural disasters.

“Like Joshimath, we also have some regions in Himachal Pradesh which are sliding gradually. We couldn’t plan for these regions effectively with adequate technology,” Sukhu said.

At the inauguration of two Doppler Weather Radars for the state, the Himachal CM asked authorities to look for the areas that are the most prone to earthquakes, specifically in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts.

He also asked the officers to form an advance warning system in order to decrease the impact of disasters and improve the Disaster Management Response Capacity System.

Himachal CM invites Union Minister Jitendra Singh to visit state

The Himachal Pradesh CM also invited Union Minister Jitendra Singh to visit the state to discuss disaster management-related issues. "Please come to Himachal Pradesh. We want to discuss disaster-related matters,” the chief minister said. “You are from the neighbouring state and you know the geological conditions of Himachal Pradesh," he added.

He also emphasised on the new measures to strengthen the response and awareness system along with vigilance at institutional and individual levels. Also, the severity of the situation and the damage caused because of the disasters in the last few years were examined by him.

He spoke about the area in Kinnaur and Spiti where he claimed that as much as 30 per cent of the area witnessed frequent cloudbursts.

He said, "These areas need to be covered. Around 2-3 years ago, there was a cloudburst in Kinnaur, which not only damaged life and property but also hydropower projects. Please pay attention to this."