'Like Souls, Research Too Never Dies': PM Modi Cites Mendel & Tesla In Address On Science

Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing at 11 am on Monday delivered inaugural addressed at the National Metrology Conclave (NMC), dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Bharatiya Nirdashak Dravya to the nation, and also laid the foundation stone of the country's first National Environmental Standard Laboratory. Lauding India's decision to approve 2 COVID-19 vaccines, PM Modi said that this year has brought with it a new achievement.

While delivering the inaugural address the Prime Minister said, "The new year has bought with it a new achievement. Indian scientists have not yet developed just one, but two COVID-19 vaccines. We are on the threshold of starting the largest vaccination program in the world. The entire country indebted to all scientists and technicians."

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment.

PM Modi delivers inaugural addresses at NMC

Speaking further, PM Modi said that scientists of CSIR should discuss and converse with students of educational institutes in the entire country and share their experience with the next generation. "This would help in developing the next generation of young scientists," he added. The Prime Minister also said that the world's largest COVID-19 vaccine program is also going to be started in India.

PM Modi said, "During this time, we have to keep the target of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in our vision and walk ahead with new standards and benchmark. When we look back into the past, your beginnings happened in the post-independence era to take India on the road of development."

Asserting that it is necessary to ensure the quality of services in India, whether in government or private sector, the Prime Minister said that country's quality standards will determine how much the strength of India and Indian products increases in the world." Stating that India is celebrating its 75th year of independence and 100th and 2047, he said, "by keeping in mind the new resolutions of self-reliant India we have to move towards putting new standards, new benchmarks."

Suggesting that it is important to make sure that "Made in India" needs to have global demand as well as acceptance, PM Modi said that "Brand India" has to be strengthened on the pillars of credibility and quality. He said, "we do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of every customer of Indian products in every corner of the world.

"In the last 6 years, the country has built a future-ready eco-system. India has reached the top 50 in Global Innovation Rankings. We're also strengthening basic research in the country. Today, in India, we're also promoting collaborations between industry & institutions," said Narendra Modi

PM Modi: 'Research never goes waste'

"Research impacts can be commercial, social and it also helps to expand our knowledge. Many times, a person is not aware that apart from reaching to its final goal, one is not aware that the research will proceed in which director or how will it come in use in the future. But, the fact that research never goes waste is true. Just like a soul never dies, research also never dies, " said PM Modi.

Supporting his claim that the research never goes waste, the Prime Minister cited the example of Father of Genetics Gregor Mendel. He said that Mendel's work gained recognition after he died. He also said, "Potential of Nikola Tesla's work was also understood by the world after a very long time."

The Prime Minister said that the past teaches us that the more a country concentrates on science, the more its technology strengthens. "This cycle takes the country ahead," he added. He also mentioned that the better the quality of production and products, the stronger country's economy will be.

