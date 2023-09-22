'Like Taking Out From The Freezer': Ex-ISRO Chief Optimistic About Chandrayaan-3's Revival

As the second phase of Chandrayaan-3's lunar mission approaches, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Madhavan Nair expressed ‘cautious’ optimism about the system's potential reactivation, despite the extreme cold on the moon’s surface.

"Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover have been in deep sleep for almost two weeks now. It is almost like taking out something from the freezer and then trying to use it. The temperatures would have gone beyond -150 degrees Celsius,” Nair told the news agency ANI.

From 'Sleep Mode' to 'Active mode'

ISRO is gearing up to reawaken the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover from their 'sleep mode' to expose them to the sun’s rays after they completed their initial tasks. The historic landing of the Vikram lander near the moon's south pole on August 23 marked a significant milestone for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Nair emphasised the challenge posed by the harsh lunar environment, saying, “At that temperature how the batteries, the electronics and the mechanism survived is really a concern. Of course, adequate tests have been done on the ground to establish that it will work even after such conditions. But still, we have to keep our fingers crossed.”

He further explained, “The solar heat will warm up the instruments and also recharge the batteries. If both these conditions are successfully met, there is a fairly good chance that the system will be operational again.” Nair added that successful reactivation would enable the collection of crucial data from the lunar surface.

Former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra also weighed in, acknowledging the immense challenges faced by the lander and rover in the extreme cold. He expressed hope in ISRO's thermal management efforts, stating, "If they are successful in thermal management, if ISRO's design becomes successful, then tomorrow when the lunar daytime starts then all payloads in the lander and the rover may start working. Even if the rover doesn't work and the lander works, it will really be a miracle.”

Mishra emphasised the significance of surviving one lunar night, suggesting that if achieved, it could pave the way for extended operational capabilities throughout the year. He commended ISRO's scientists, saying, “I'm hoping against hope that though ISRO has already satisfied the lander rover could work for 13-14 days when tomorrow when it wakes up then it will be a great credit to ISRO scientists.” Confirming the presence of water on the lunar surface remains a crucial objective. Mishra outlined the importance of detecting hydrogen, which would conclusively prove the existence of water, offering valuable insights into the moon's composition.

After their successful landing, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover conducted a series of tasks on the lunar surface for about 14 days, providing critical data for scientific analysis. The Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to achieve a safe and soft landing, rover mobility, and in-situ scientific experiments.In early September, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were placed in "sleep mode," awaiting the next phase of their mission.