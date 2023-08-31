'Like Tasting Cooked Veggies': Scientist On Chandrayaan-3 Finding Sulphur On Moon

After the Chandrayaan-3 on Tuesday confirmed the presence of sulphur and oxygen on the moon apart from several elements like aluminum, calcium, etc., scientist TV Venkateswaran explained the significance of the finding and said it is like tasting cooked vegetables to confirm if they are fully cooked.

Speaking to ANI, the scientist said, "We can see and tell if the vegetables are cooked from a distance. But we won't accept that. We will take a piece and taste it to see if it is properly cooked. In the same way, you need to land on the moon at least in a few places, look for this data, and see whether this data matches the remote sensing data. If they match then our confidence in the remote sensing data will be very high."

He further elaborated on the significance of the finding of the Chandrayaan 3, saying, "This provides the ground routine. Already orbiters like Chandrayaan 1, Chandryaan 2, and American orbiters have done remote sensing and mapped the minerals on the surface of the moon. But remote sensing takes place roughly about 100 km away."

What the experiment shows

The lander rover confirmed the presence of Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), Oxygen (O) on the lunar surface.

The results came after the first-ever in-situ measurement of the elements present on the lunar surface near the South pole. The Chandrayaan 3 confirmed the presence of aluminum, calcium, and iron, the elements which were not feasible to find by the instruments onboard the orbiters.

