Lilavati Hospital Files FIR Against Unknown Persons For Leak Of Navneet Rana's MRI Photos

Amid a political row over Independent MP Navneet Rana's MRI Scan pictures going viral, Lilavati Hospital on May 11 filed an FIR against an unidentified person for viral photographs from the hospital under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 448 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was filed at the Bandra police station.

This comes just a few hours after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope targetted Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana over the Amravati MP's MRI Scan pictures from Lilavati Hospital, stating that clicking such pictures goes against the rules. He further informed that an invetigation would be carried out as well.

On May 10, a Shiv Sena delegation visited the hospital and questioned the hospital management as to how permission was given to take Navneet Rana’s photographs during treatment. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MLA Manisha Kayande, and other Shiv Sena leaders questioned how pictures of MP Navneet Rana could be shot and circulated on social media. The BMC also issued a notice to Lilavati Hospital on why photography was allowed in the MRI room, and has sought a response from the hospital within two days.

Ranas released from jail

Amravati MP Navneet Rana, who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, has been discharged. The independent MP was hospitalised after her release from Byculla jail as she has a history of spondylosis, which reportedly increased during her time in the jail.

Navneet Rana was taken to the hospital right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition, were released on Thursday, May 5. Providing details of her current health condition, Rana told reporters, "I suffered from atrocities. My back injury has become a major issue. I only requested the doctor to discharge me today but the doctor didn't want to."

Why were Rana couple arrested?

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence.

They were arrested by the Mumbai Police despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'. They were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to the FIR.

Image: ANI, PTI