Lingayat Community Demands Reservation, Marches Towards Suvarna Vidhan Soudha In Belagavi

The Panchamasali Lingayat community members are staging massive protests in Karnataka's Belagavi demanding 2A reservation for the community in the state. The protests that began in the form of Padayatra will march towards Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi.

Lingayat seer Mruthyunaya Swami of the Kundalasangama Peetha has been leading the protest against the Basavaraj Bommai government and around 2 lakh people are accepted to gherao the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi.

Speaking to Republic, Mruthyunaya Swami said, "We are 1.3 crores in Karnataka. It’s a big community in Lingayat. We have been fighting for the reservation for two years. We are the 80% vote bank of the BJP. Today, in the government, there are 22 MLAs, 2 MPs and 4 MLCs from our community... Yediyurappa govt did not give us a reservation, that’s why it fell. The Basavaraj Bommai government is continuously giving us assurance but nothing has happened. That's why we are protesting. If the Bommai govt doesn't accept our demand then the outcome will be seen in the 2023 polls. We are carrying out Padyatra to Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi."

'Lingayat is a big community in K'taka and we want reservations. If the Bommai govt doesn't accept our demand then the outcome will be seen in the 2023 polls. We are carrying out Padyatra to Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi': Panchamsali Seer

The Lingayat seer also said that the onus of giving the reservation to the Panchamasali is on the Basavaraj government and that the "decision will 100% affect the upcoming elections in the state". He said that the Panchamasali Lingayat community is a backward community and therefore needs reservations in education and in government jobs.

Notably, to avoid a law and order situation, heavy security deployment can be seen in the Belagavi. Many police personnel are deployed in the region as thousands of people march towards Suvarna Soudha.

Amid the protests, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting today on this matter wherein he is likely to take a call on the reservation.

Though the protest is against the Bommai govt, many BJP leaders were seen in the Lingayat Padayatra. Speaking to Republic, one of the BJP leaders said, "We are very confident that government will respond to the demands of the Panchamasali Lingayat community.” When asked how confident he is about Bommai providing revelation to the community he said--“100%”.

Protestors demanding reservation in govt jobs, moving to Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.



Another BJP leader claimed that the Centre had already told the Karnataka govt to give reservations to the Panchamali Lingayat community. “The Centre has directed Bommai to give reservations to Lingayat. But Bommai ji has not taken a call on it. It’s his responsibility,” the BJP leader said. He also threatens to attack the Suvarna Soudha if the Bommai government does not take a call on the reservation.