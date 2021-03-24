Link PAN-Aadhaar By March 31 Or Pay 1,000 fine; Centre Passes Amendment In Lok Sabha

The Central government on Tuesday introduced an amendment in the lower house of the parliament, specifying that the last date to link Aadhaar and PAN cards is March 31 and that those who fail to do so will have to bear a penalty of Rs 1,000 in case the two documents were not linked. There have been many extensions of deadlines to link the two national identity cards, however, the government has stressed that those who fail to do so will now have to pay penal charges.

'PAN will become inoperative if not linked to Aadhaar'

Going by Section 139A, every person for filing their income tax return has to now quote the Aadhaar number along with an application for the allotment of the permanent account number (PAN), provided they are eligible for Aadhar. Individuals who got their PAN in July 2017 and are eligible to avail Aadhar number, have to mandatorily link both the identity cards. If they fail to do so, their PAN card will become inoperative after March 31, 2021.



A partner of a leading tax firm, Shailesh Kumar said, "The government now intends to strictly penalise those who don't link their Aadhaar and PAN cards, through a penal fee. Deadlines have been extended many a time to date," he added.

'Penal fee not to exceed Rs 1,000'

The government has specified these instructions under the Finance Bill, 2021 that was passed in Lok Sabha recently. A chartered accountant on the condition of anonymity said "The new Finance Bill has introduced a Section 234H under which a person at fault to intimate the Aadhar will have to pay a fee. In case a person is required to intimate his Aadhar under Section 139AA(2), and he/ she fails to do so, they shall be liable to pay the fee as prescribed, that shall not exceed Rs 1,000 at the time of making such intimation," the Delhi based CA was quoted as saying by a news agency.



Moreover, a person who doesn't produce PAN or gives a PAN that is inoperative will have to pay a higher tax deducted or tax collected at the source (TDS and TCS), while making him/ her ineligible to file the tax returns.

