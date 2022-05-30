Linked To Moosewala Murder, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Moves Court Fearing Own Encounter

After the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with the killing, moved a Delhi court on Monday, apprehending a fake encounter on him by Punjab police. The plea was filed before special NIA judge Praveen Singh who refused to pass any directions saying that "security is a subject of the state and it would not comment on the same". The application comes a day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab and Bishnoi had taken the responsibility for the same. As per sources, Bishnoi is also set to move the High Court.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. The Delhi police special cell is now questioning several gangsters including Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moosewala’s murder, sources told Republic. The police are looking for all possible links in the case to Lawrence Bishnoi- Kala Jathedi gang as the group has taken the responsibility for the murder terming it a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera, who is the a brother of Lawrence Bishnoi killed last year.

It is important to note that Punjab Police has contacted top officials of the Delhi Police to seek information about members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana, sources have said. It is also being learnt that the Punjab Police may also seek to take Bishnoi gang members into their custody and interrogate them about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala who joined the Congress in December last year.

In the latest update, Delhi Special Cell officials went to Tihar Jail for the questioning of Bishnoi. They also checked his jail cell, but nothing was found. Special Cell also searched the barracks of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria of Punjab who is also lodged in Tihar Jail, but nothing was recovered.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, the Punjab Police detained five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The detention of five people comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa.

An Alto car which was commandeered by the attackers at gunpoint has also been recovered from Moga. The attackers had initially used a Corolla and a Bolero, before commandeering the Alto.

Three cars used in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala now recovered:



Car 1: Silver Corolla - Used in the attack

Car 2: White Bolero - Used in the attack

Car 3: White Alto - Hijacked at gunpoint, used to flee#LIVE updates on Republic here - https://t.co/RgtJpkSS1o pic.twitter.com/YLcx6EjI4G — Republic (@republic) May 30, 2022

Canada-based Gangster Claiming Responsibility For Moosewala's Murder

Hours after popular Punjabi singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, issued a post claiming responsibility for the murder. Issuing a statement on social media, Brar confessed that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was responsible for the killing. Taking to social media, Goldy Brar alleged that he, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, had planned Moosewala's assassination as the singer’s name had surfaced in the murder of Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar. Middukher was killed in Mohali in 2021, whereas Gurlal Brar was shot dead in Chandigarh.

"Today, Moosewala was killed in Punjab. I, Sachin Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It's our work. Moosewala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moosewala used his political power and saved his skin each time. No action was being taken against him. He was working against us," Brar said in the statement.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. Unknown miscreants opened fire at Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala was rushed to a hospital in Mansa but was declared dead on arrival.