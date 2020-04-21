LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index Reveals Optimism Among Indians Despite Covid

India is showing a sense of confidence about future opportunities with a composite score of plus 53 for the week of April 1 to 7, according to LinkedIn's inaugural Workforce Confidence Index.

According to the survey, there is confidence in the long-term outlook but there are also troubles with overarching concerns in the short-term regarding the availability of jobs, the companies' financial situation and the impact of these factors on the incomes and personal savings.

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index is based on an online survey of more than 1,000 members. It uses a scale from minus 100 to plus 100 to reflect professionals' current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression and their expectations going forward.

What the survey revealed

According to the survey, nearly half of Indian professionals are confident about achieving financial betterment in the next six months. Meanwhile, three out of five professionals believe that they will achieve career progression in the next year. Further, 72 percent of Indian professionals are confident about their companies bouncing back in the next two years. The survey revealed that while 42 percent of the Indian professionals will be increasing their time to search for jobs in the next two weeks, 64 percent will be increasing their focus on learning.

Highlighting the Coronavirus Pandemic's impact on the Indian professionals' personal finances, the survey stated that 25 percent of people reported a decrease in their incomes, while 39 percent has reported a decrease in their personal savings. According to LinkedIn India Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta, exercising healthy doses of the 3Cs -- confidence, caution, and compassion can help navigate the current challenging times.

(With ANI Inputs)