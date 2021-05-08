Lion At Etawah Safari Park Tests COVID+ve Days After 8 Asiatic Lions Contracted The Virus

Two days after eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad were found COVID-19 positive, a lion at the Etawah Safari Park has also tested positive and another was suspected to have caught the infection. Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Joint Director Dr KP Singh said that sixteen samples of 14 Asiatic lions at the Etawah Safari Park had been sent for RT-PCR tests.

"Sixteen samples of 14 Asiatic lions at the Etawah Safari Park had been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) for RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. On Thursday, one lion tested positive for the virus, while another was considered a suspected case. The remaining 12 lions have tested negative," Dr KP Singh said.

He further said that the report of the samples of the lions is being sent to the government besides the safari park management. The sample of another lion was also received from the Delhi zoo and its report came out negative on Friday.

Dr Singh stated that the chain of transmission of the virus could have taken place through any asymptomatic human carrier, probably caretakers, working at the park. The safari park authorities have been advised to shift the infected animals in isolation, he added. The safari park has already been shut for the public.

8 Asiatic Lions Test COVID-19 Positive in Hyderabad

8 Asiatic Lions at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad have tested positive for COVID-19 caused by novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Several Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad showed mild symptoms of the disease that has rocked the world since it originated in China in December 2019. As per a statement by CSIR-CCMB, zoo authorities collected the lions' nasal and throat samples which later turned out to be positive.

According to March 2021 analysis by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus can spread from people to animals in some situations such as close contact of the animal with an infected person.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,14,188 new COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,14,91,598

Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351

Death toll: 2,34,083

Active cases: 36,45,164

Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)