'Lion Is Roaring,' Netizens Hail Arnab Goswami's Spirit To Slam Witch-hunt On Republic

'Lion is roaring', said netizens hailing Arnab Goswami's spirit to slam the witch-hunt on his media network Republic as Mumbai Police's questioning continued.

Joel Kurian
'Lion is roaring', netizens hail Arnab Goswami's spirit to slam witch-hunt on Republic

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami led from the front as Mumbai Police’s summons relay on Saturday followed a series of shocking moves in the witch-hunt. Netizens came out in support of the journalist and praised him for his strong message against police commissioner Param Bir Singh. They lent their support to the network and slammed Mumbai Police for the brazen attack on democracy and press freedom with strong responses. 

Netizens back Arnab against Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt on Republic 

Before Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen entered the police station, Arnab Goswami delivered a fiery address, where he said, “Param Bir Singh has used a section from British era, that has not been used since the Emergency. I think he has lost it."

"Now, there are serious allegations on him on presenting fake witnesses. This has been exposed in an audio tape as well. No police officer might have done such a shameful thing in history," Arnab continued.

He also said, "The truth will come out and action will be taken. 1000 journalists have been booked and people will have to raise their voice on that.”

Netizens called Arnab Goswami as a ‘roaring lion’ and a ‘fearless journalist’, expressing shock at the use of Section 3(1) to ‘intimidate’ the network. They also used hashtags like ‘No More Fake Cases’, and assured him that he had the blessings of ‘Mahashakti in the Navratri’. The Twitter users  used why a British era section was being used, and asked if no 'sensible person' was present in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi goverment.      

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

A day after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh-led force, in an unprecedented move, filed a First Information Report against the entire editorial team of the company, there was no end to the persecution. Deputy Editor Shawan Sen was the latest to be summoned for questioning and he was accompanied by Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to the NM Joshi Marg police station. Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy is also to be questioned at the same police station at 3 pm.  

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

