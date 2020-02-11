The Debate
Lion Roars Multiple Times To Mark Its Territory, Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

General News

Recently a video of a lion roaring multiple times to mark its territory took the internet by storm. The video was posted by Ankit Kumar of the IFS.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
lion

Recently, a video of a lion roaring multiple times to mark its territory took the internet by storm. The video was posted by Ankit Kumar of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter and has garnered over 14k views in just a few hours. The 22-second- clip shows a lion roaring multiple times while he was resting in a forest. The caption posted along with the picture revealed that the video was shot in Gir National Park, Gujrat. The lion can roar up to 45 times in a row in order to mark its territory, the post added. 

Netizens amazed

Netizens were soon to react on the video. Many users found it amazing while another user joked that the animal was just performing some yoga postures. 

Recently, a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda has taken the internet by storm. The 9-second clip shows pride of Lions walking peacefully on a road together. Nanda took to Twitter to post the video with a caption that claimed that it was the original Catwalk.  Watch the post here:

 

