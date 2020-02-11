Lion Roars Multiple Times To Mark Its Territory, Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

Recently, a video of a lion roaring multiple times to mark its territory took the internet by storm. The video was posted by Ankit Kumar of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter and has garnered over 14k views in just a few hours. The 22-second- clip shows a lion roaring multiple times while he was resting in a forest. The caption posted along with the picture revealed that the video was shot in Gir National Park, Gujrat. The lion can roar up to 45 times in a row in order to mark its territory, the post added.

Gir Series #2



A lion's roar is not heard but experienced....A lion can roar upto 45 times in a row in a process to mark his territory. pic.twitter.com/Inm3pJXb2O — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) February 10, 2020

Netizens amazed

Netizens were soon to react on the video. Many users found it amazing while another user joked that the animal was just performing some yoga postures.

@louisa1000 @NajivuniaUkenya @LindaOwino @YYonnette We listened to them all night camping "rough" by the MaraRiver in small tents. My sister & self convinced Simbas wr yards away from us~in fact 5 miles away on a Kill, good old days! 🔦⛺⛺🔦⛺🐆🐘 — Joan D. Rollins (@joan_rollins) February 11, 2020

अनुलोम विलोम by the lion — Dr.Harshad (@HP20071992) February 11, 2020

Awesome! Thanks! — Debbie Nester (@DebbieNester1) February 11, 2020

Wow amazing animal big cat super noise — smithbhavsar13263@gmail.com (@smithbhavsar131) February 11, 2020

Me after a bottle of coke 😅 — ab_almighty (@abalmighty) February 11, 2020

