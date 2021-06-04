Lioness At Chennai Zoo Dies Of Suspected COVID Infection; 9 Out Of 11 Lions Test Positive

A 9-year-old lioness named Neela has died of suspected Coronavirus infection at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, on the outskirts of Chennai. As per the release from the zoo, 5 lions housed in Animal House 1 of the Safari Park area had reported Anorexia (loss of appetite) ad occasional coughing. Following this, the in-house veterinary team took immediate action to investigate and treat the animals as per protocol.

Chennai: 9-yr-old lioness dies of COVID in Arignar Anna Zoological Park

Lioness Neela, which was housed in Animal House no 2 at the Safari area of the zoo had died on June 3, at around 6:15 pm. The said lioness had been asymptotic and showed some nasal discharge only the day before and had been symptomatically treated immediately, said the Zoological Park authorities.

The Park has been scrupulously following the precautionary measures prescribed in various advisories issued by the Central Zoo Authority, the Central and the State governments from time to time. In its press briefing, the authorities informed that prophylactic measures for the felids, mustelids, viverrids and primates as arrived at in consultation with the expert team of TANUVAS, Veterinarians of Hyderabad Zoo and also Bronx Zoo, are being adhered to.

"All the lions which have tested positive are under close observation and on prescribed treatment regimen by the in-house veterinary team in close coordination with the expert team from TANUVAS. All animal keepers and helpers for these animal houses are vaccinated against COVID-19. A separate set of animal keepers are engaged for each group of lions. PPE Kits are mandatory for the animal keepers, veterinary doctors and field staff visiting the area," the release said.

Read the full briefing here:

(Image: Pixabay)