Liquor Mafia Kills 1 Cop, Injures Another In UP's Kasganj; CM Yogi Orders Stern Action

In a gruesome act, a constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured by a group of criminals in UP's Kasganj district. This incident took place when a police team went to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district to serve a warrant to a liquor mafia kingpin on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra while the SI has been identified as Ashok Kumar- the two went to Nagla Dheemar village in Sidhpura police station area to serve a warrant to Moti when his associates caught them, said District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh.

The liquor mafia attacked the policemen. The cops were reportedly stripped and beaten up with sticks and other weapons. Constable Devendra was severely thrashed. After being alerted on the details a search operation was launched to find the cops, who were both found seriously injured and lying in a field in Nagla Dhimar village. They were later taken to the hospital to be administered relevant health care needs. However, the constable scummed to death, while sub-inspector Ashok Kumar remains critical in a hospital and his treatment is currently underway.

CM Yogi demands strict action

On learning about the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to take strict action against the culprits under the National Security Act, according to a government spokesman. He also announced Rs 50 lakh aid to constable's kin and job to a family member.

CM office tweeted, 'Taking cognizance of the incident of death of a police constable in Nagla Dhimar village of Sidhpura police station area in Kasganj district, UP Chief Minister Mr Yogi Adityanath has instructed to take strict action against the culprits. He has directed proper treatment of the policemen injured in the incident'.

The tweet also said that the UP government is working on a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. Without any compromise in relation to law and order, immediate and strict action should be taken against the concerned culprits.

Harnath Singh Yadav reacts on Cops Murder

Harnath Singh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP has also reacted on the unfortunate incident and assured that Yogi government will take strict action.

"It is a very unfortunate incident, we condemn it. I have faith in Yogi govt, where law and prevails, strict action will be taken against the criminals. This U.P is no longer the UP of the past, replete with the crime. Criminals will be finished", he stated.

(With PTI Inputs)