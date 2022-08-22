'Liquor No.1 Isn't India No.1': Arnab Fires 5 Questions To Kejriwal On Liquor Scam

As the liquor scam explodes, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened the Debate at 9 with thunderous words on Monday. Greeting the viewers, Arnab reminded that 'India number one is not equal to liquor number one'.

Republic's Editor-in-Chief said, "The nation is talking tonight about liquorgate, the scam which helped the Liquor Mafia make a windfall in Delhi. Kejriwal and Sisodia went to Gujarat hoping to change the agenda with Kejriwal formally declaring himself a challenger to Modi in 2024. But there too his press conference was besieged with questions about liquorgate, and he called off the press conference with many questions still being asked. I have questions too."

Arnab Goswami's questions for Kejriwal & Sisodia