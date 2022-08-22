'Liquor No.1 Isn't India No.1': Arnab Fires 5 Questions To Kejriwal On Liquor Scam

As the liquor scam explodes, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened the Debate at 9 with thunderous words on Monday. Greeting the viewers, Arnab reminded that 'India number one is not equal to liquor number one'.
Republic's Editor-in-Chief said, "The nation is talking tonight about liquorgate, the scam which helped the Liquor Mafia make a windfall in Delhi. Kejriwal and Sisodia went to Gujarat hoping to change the agenda with Kejriwal formally declaring himself a challenger to Modi in 2024. But there too his press conference was besieged with questions about liquorgate, and he called off the press conference with many questions still being asked. I have questions too."
Arnab Goswami's questions for Kejriwal & Sisodia
- Kejriwal said today that he still believes in his liquor policy. In that case, why did he say that the liquor policy was leading to windfalls for the liquor mafia? Does Kejriwal support that too?
- Kejriwal said that he wanted to open 550 more liquor shops in Delhi. If each liquor shop sells 500 liquor bottles, that means that every three or four days, 1 million bottles of extra liquor would be sold in Delhi. Can Kejriwal deny that?
- Extra liquor of 2.5 to 3 lac bottles a day via 550 more liquor shops would mean a minimum of 10 to 15 crore more in liquor sales in Delhi. How does that help the people?
- Was this the vision of Anna Hazare when he brought Kejriwal into public life as a part of India against Corruption in 2011? Or does Anna Hazare's view on the liquor mafia and increased liquor consumption and sales not matter?
- Can the promise of free power, free water and free much more answer the raging questions on liquorgate?