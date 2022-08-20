Liquor Scam: Delhi Excise Dept Show Cause Notice Accessed; Indicated 'syndicate Formation'

Republic has accessed a show cause notice issued by the Excise Department to Indospirit Marketing Private Limited in relation to the L-1 license (Liquor licence for wholesale supplier). The notice said that the company's conduct was in violation of terms and conditions. However, the licence was granted anyway. It also cited the possibility of 'syndicate formation'.

"A complaint has been received that M/S Indospirit Marketing Private Limited is being alleged to be involved in shareholding of M/s Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt Ltd holding a zonal license for ZOne 2 and Zone 3," the notice said.

Indospirit Beverages Private Limited, a manufacturer of Brocode beer brand, has a shareholding of 66.68% in the name of Sameer Mahandru and 33.32% in the name of Samaka Holding Pvt Ltd. In Indospirit Distribution Pvt Ltd, Sameer holds a 59.2% stake and Geetika Mahandru 38.27%.

"It has also been alleged in the complaint that Indospirit Marketing Pvt Ltd is shareholder and promoter of Indospirit Distribution Pvt Ltd holding shares to the tune to 99.3%," the Excise Department said.

The department claimed that Khao Gali Restaurants is a related party of Indospirit Group, an existing distributor and manufacturer. The shareholders of this company are family members of Geetika Mahandru, it added.

"Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt Ltd is a part of Indospirit Group is also evidenced from the fact that Geetika Mahandru was a director in Geetech Dynamic from June 20, 2016, to March 30, 2021. If that is true, then it is a violation of clause 1.5 of the Terms and Conditions for grant of L-1 licence for the year 2021-22."

Sameer and Geetika, who were blacklisted by Delhi Excise Department in 2019, had bid for retail zones through Khao Galo Restaurants Pvt Ltd, the excise department alleged. "The L-17 license of Barshala a unit of Indospirit Bars Pvt Ltd has been cancelled by the department and Geetika Mahandru one of the directors of the Barshala is also the director of Indospirit Distribution Ltd who had applied for L-1 licence."

'Cartel formation'

"The complainant states there is a cartel formation between M/s Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt Ltd, a Indospirit group company and the Balaji Group for winning five zones. It has been further alleged that the Balaji Group and the Indospirit Group have formed a cartel in a clandestine manner and have won five zones between them despite being distributions and manufacturers in violation of Clause 4.1.1, Clause 4.1.2(i) and Clause 4.1.2(iv) of the Excise Policy 2021-22 and Clause 2.3, 2.6, 6.6, 20.2, 20.3, 24.1 and 26 of the Tender."

As per the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, no manufacturer or retail licensee is allowed to apply for a wholesale license or vice versa. This is done to stop the possibility of formation of syndicates, which could lead to overcharging and influencing.