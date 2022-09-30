All liquor shops will remain closed in Tripura on the occasion of Durga puja and Diwali "to ensure peace in the state", officials said on Friday.

As many as 2,506 community Durga pujas are being organised across the northeastern state – 436 alone in areas regulated by Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Officials said that the directive, this year, will be strictly enforced across the state, with no breather allowed for any liquor seller or buyer.

"All foreign liquor shops, country liquor outlets and bars will remain closed from October 2 to 5 and on October 24 for ensuring public peace and maintenance of law and order," said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury on Friday.

Notification to this effect has been issued in eight districts of the state, he said.

Any violation of the directive will invite stern action, Chowdhury stated.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to prevent untoward incidents anywhere in the state, the AIG said.

The police have already intensified anti-narcotic drives across Tripura, he underlined.

"More than 2,500 security personnel, including those of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), will be deployed to oversee the celebrations. Apart from this, adequate number of CCTVs will also be fitted at strategic locations for surveillance," the AIG said, adding that BSF authorities, too, have been alerted as infiltrations bids may increase in number amid such festivities.

Image: PTI/Representative

