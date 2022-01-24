Last Updated:

Liquor Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized In UP's Mathura

Press Trust Of India

Mathura, Jan 23 (PTI) More than 6,600 litres of liquor worth Rs 32 lakh was seized on Sunday from a truck near Bajna on National Highway-2 falling under Highway Police Station, officials said.

“Police have recovered 550 boxes containing a variety of liquor being brought from Delhi,” Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

According to police, the seizure was made during a joint operation of the Highway Police Station and Special Operations Group.

The liquor was being smuggled in the container truck to Agra, police said.

The driver of the truck -- 32-year-old Jogendra Singh from Jammu -- has been sent to judicial custody, they said. PTI COR RHL

