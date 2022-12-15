Liquorgate Case: Court Takes Cognisance Of CBI Chargesheet; Vijay Nair & 6 Others Summoned

A Delhi court on Thursday, December 15, has taken cognisance of the CBI chargesheet filed against accused and Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair in the excise policy case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued summons to all 7 accused including Vijay Nair. The next hearing of the case in the Rouse Avenue Court will be held on January 3, 2023.

The names of the seven accused have been included in the CBI chargesheet, in which Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpalli were arrested. The remaining five people who are still on the run have been mentioned in the chargesheet.

On November 21, the court had extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpalli. On November 14, both the accused were granted bail in a case registered by the CBI in connection with the liquorgate scam. The ED later arrested them and took them into custody.

This comes four days after a team of CBI sleuths interrogated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha and recorded her statement. The city police beefed up security near her residence.

BRS sources said that the former MP from Nizamabad requested the BRS cadre and Kavitha's supporters to not gather at her residence. As stated earlier when she was served notice, Kavitha reiterated that she will be cooperating with the central agency, the sources added.

Delhi Liquorgate scam

The liquorgate scam is related to alleged violations of protocols and procedural lapses in the execution of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. Last month, the CBI raided 31 places including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The central agency alleged Buddy Retail Pvt Limited director Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are "close associates" of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" for the accused public servants.

Image: PTI