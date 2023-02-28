BJP Leaders Meet Shah And Nadda Over Alleged 'South Group Link' In Liquor Scam

Ahead of the 2023 Telangana legislative assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in or before December 2023, the BJP has come in huddle mode. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay with other leaders reached the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda for the review meeting on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national chief are chairing the review meeting to plan out the strategies and further programs ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections. According to sources, the BJP leaders are also planning to make LiquorGate an agenda in the assembly elections.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrived for the meeting along with other state BJP leaders including DK Aruna-National vice president of BJP, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Sudhakar Reddy-TN Co- charge, K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, and Vijay Santhi.

LiquorGate explodes: BJP to expose south group link?

The review meeting to plan out the strategies ahead of the assembly elections is crucial for the saffron party. Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of current CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, is also a matter of discussion for the BJP leaders due to her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Recently, a Telangana BJP leader also mentioned that K Kavitha will be arrested soon by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy case. The statement from Telangana BJP leader, Vivek, came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday.

Sources claimed that BJP will put efforts to bring forward the alleged corruption charges against the KCR government in the upcoming assembly elections. However, the agenda for the elections is not yet out as the meeting is underway at JP Nadda's residence.

