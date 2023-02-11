Liquorgate Scam: ED Arrests Son Of YSR Congress MP In Delhi Excise Policy Graft Case

As Enforcement Directorate’ (ED) noose tightens into the alleged now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam, it has arrested Raghav Magunta Reddy, the son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in Hyderabad in the late hours of February 10.

Reportedly, the YSR Congress MP Sreenivasulu had also been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The investigative team suspects that the Magunta family ran one of the Delhi liquor cartels and used middlemen who have also been detained to bribe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries in the nation's capital.

The people in radar

The CBI had also questioned Kavitha in connection with the case in December last year. Besides Hyderabad-based chartered accountant, Chariot Media owner Rajesh Joshi and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA’s son Gautam Malhotra were arrested this week.