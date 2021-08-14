List Of Honorary Ranks To Be Awarded On Independence Day Released By Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence has released the list of Honorary Commission to be awarded to Honorary Captains and Honorary Lieutenants on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021.

Check the list here:

Names of Honorary Commission to Honorary Captain

A Singh G Sharma N Singh BP Rao PV Ramchandra MK Singh J Varghese PS Laxman AS Shekhawat VS Bisht

Names of Honorary Commission to Honorary Lieutenant

AK Shukla J Singh G Mohanty V Kumar AK Pathak DK Shrawan R Kumar KP Sharma HS Shekhawat K Dwivedi

The Honorary Commission is specially granted on Independence Day and Republic Day every year. Earlier, the Defence Ministry had announced an increase in the number of honorary commissions to be granted to junior commissioned officers (JCOs) for the rank of Lieutenant. The Ministry in a statement said, "The ratio for grant of Honorary Commission since 1984 has been 12:1000 for Honorary Lieutenants and proportionate vacancies for Honorary Captains."

