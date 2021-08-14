Last Updated:

List Of Honorary Ranks To Be Awarded On Independence Day Released By Defence Ministry

The Honorary Commission will be given on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. The list has been issued by the Defence Ministry.

Independence Day

The Ministry of Defence has released the list of Honorary Commission to be awarded to Honorary Captains and Honorary Lieutenants on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. 

Check the list here: 

Names of Honorary Commission to Honorary Captain

  1. A Singh
  2. G Sharma
  3. N Singh
  4. BP Rao
  5. PV Ramchandra
  6. MK Singh
  7. J Varghese
  8. PS Laxman
  9. AS Shekhawat
  10. VS Bisht

Names of Honorary Commission to Honorary Lieutenant

  1. AK Shukla
  2. J Singh
  3. G Mohanty
  4. V Kumar
  5. AK Pathak
  6. DK Shrawan
  7. R Kumar
  8. KP Sharma
  9. HS Shekhawat
  10. K Dwivedi

For seeing the complete list posted by PIB, click on the link:

The Honorary Commission is specially granted on Independence Day and Republic Day every year. Earlier, the Defence Ministry had announced an increase in the number of honorary commissions to be granted to junior commissioned officers (JCOs) for the rank of Lieutenant. The Ministry in a statement said, "The ratio for grant of Honorary Commission since 1984 has been 12:1000 for Honorary Lieutenants and proportionate vacancies for Honorary Captains."

