List Of Railway Stations Slated To Witness A New Era Of Their Existence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paved a way to reform as many as 508 railway stations spread across the country by laying foundation stone for the same a few days ago. These railway stations will be redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 24,470 crores situated across 27 States and Union Territories. The Indian Railways has now revealed details of the stations, which are set to witness a new era of their existence. PM Modi, while laying foundation stone had said that these railway stations will be a symbol of taking pride in one’s heritage and instill pride in every citizen.

As per the government, with the new reforms in the Railways, the government is making efforts to change the travel experience of people. In this context, the transformation of railway stations, which will bring a fusion of style, comfort, and cutting-edge tech, to ensure a makeover that will reshape railway stations.

'One Station One Product' to be the theme for redevelopment of stations

According to the information, India's railway transformation is on track to ensure a modern travel experience like never before for the travellers. This will include, railway station encounters with modern amenities, retail and cafeterias. Apart from this, the government has been trying to bring a seamless ride catered to all, including elderly people and ‘Divyangjan’. The beauty of the railway stations will be enhanced taking inspirations from the local heritages on the line, 'One Station One Product,'. This will embark travellers to a journey that weaves pride, culture, and heritage together.

As per details shared by the Ministry of Railways, railway stations situated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and others.

