April 20 Covid Lockdown Relaxation Takes Effect: What's Allowed In Non-containment Zones?

With the partial relaxation of lockdown, a wide range of activities including from the government and some from the private sector that are necessary to mitigate the hardship caused by the Covid lockdown will be resumed from Monday. To ensure that the economic cycle moves on, the Central government has allowed some of the industrial and commercial activities to resume operations from April 20. However, the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken to Twitter to present a list of all the activities that will be allowed after April 20 lockdown relaxation, though not in containment zones:

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the list of activities allowed from April 20:

Health services:

Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities

Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, medical shops, medical equipment shops

Medical laboratories and collection centres

Pharmaceutical and medical research labs, institutions carrying out COVID-19 related research

Veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, pathology labs, sale and supply of vaccine and medicine

Authorised private establishments that support the provisioning of essential services or efforts for containment of COVID-19 including home care providers, diagnostics, supply chain firms serving hospitals.

Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and construction of health infrastructure

Movement of all health staff, scientists, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians and others from the medical fraternity

Agriculture and allied sector:

All agricultural and horticulture activities including farmer operations, Mandis, procurement of agricultural products

In fisheries, operations of fishing, feeding and maintenance of stock, harvesting, processing, sale, marketing and movement of products. Hatcheries will also remain open

In animal husbandry, collection, processing, distribution, sale of milk products will be allowed. Operations of poultry farms, livestock and animal shelters will be allowed

Plantation, processing, packaging and sale of Tea, Coffee, Bamboo, Rubber, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, Cashew and spices with 50 percent workers

Forest related activities such as Minor Forest Produce Activities (collection, processing, transport and sale) in PESA, non-PESA and FRA areas. Collection, transport and sale of timber lying in forests to avoid forest fires.

Social sector:

Operation of homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, destitute, women, widows, places of safety for juveniles.

Disbursement of social security pension -- old age, widow, Freedom Employees Provident Fund organisation.

Anganwadis, distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorstep of beneficiaries -- children, women and lactating mothers. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis

Public Utilities:

Oil and Gas sector including refining, transportation, distribution, storage and retail of products -- Petrol, diesel, kerosene, CNG LPG and PNG.

Generation transmission distribution of power at Central and state levels

Postal Services including post offices

Water sanitation and waste management sectors

Telecommunications and internet services

Water supply by tankers and fodder supply vehicles

Commercial and Private establishments:

Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services

IT and IT-enabled services with up to 50% strength

Data and call centres for government activities only

Courier services

Cold storage and warehousing services including at port, airports, railway stations among others

Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance of office and residential complexes

Hotels, homestays, lodges, motels accommodating tourists stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew

The supply of essentials continues as earlier with grocery stores and ration shops to operate while following social distancing norm

Online education to be encouraged while educational institutions and centres remains closed.

Operation of rail, road and air transport of essential goods and commodities allowed

Shops for truck repairs and Dhabas on highways with a stipulated minimum distance prescribed by the state/UT authorities

