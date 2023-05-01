Listen To The Protesting Women Wrestlers' Mann Ki Baat: Congress Takes A Dig At PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' completed its 100th episode on Sunday, April 30, Congress took a dig at PM Modi over "silence on critical issues". Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the Prime Minister should listen to the protesting women wrestlers' 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sibal said, "Congratulations PM Modi for your 100th Mann ki Baat, if you have time please go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the protesting women wrestlers " Mann Ki Baat ", that will show that our Prime Minister is willing to understand their pain!"

Congratulations Modi ji :

For your 100th Mann ki Baat



If you have time Modi ji please go to Jantar Mantar and listen to the protesting women wrestlers " mann ki baat "



That will show that our Prime Minister is willing to understand their pain ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) May 1, 2023

The protesting wrestlers on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their ‘Mann ki Baat’ as well. Several top wrestlers are staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding a probe against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Just ahead of the airing of the 100th episode of Prime Minister's flagship radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc."

"IIM Rohtak does some doctored study on Mann ki Baat's impacts while its Director's academic credentials have been questioned by the Ministry of Education itself," Ramesh said.

Today is FekuMaster Special.



The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 30, 2023

Urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann ki Baat: Wrestler Sakshee Malik

Wrestlers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Wednesday, April 26 as they continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malik were present in the candle march.

While talking to the media, Sakshee said, “We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march,” said Sakshee to the media. The wrestler said that no FIR has been filed after the wrestlers registered a complaint against the WFI and its chief on Friday.

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that a preliminary enquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.