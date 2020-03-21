Literacy Granny Thanks People In Self-quarantine During Coronavirus Pandemic

98-year-old Literacy Granny recently thanked people who are self-quarantine during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Karthyayini Amma decided to write a letter to those undergoing quarantine. In the letter, she thanked the young generation for protecting her and others like her.

The 98-year-old thanked the children who came from far off countries and are now sitting inside a room in a bid to protect the elderly. In the letter, Karthyayini wrote that the ‘love’ tears her up. She also had a piece of advice to the general public and she urged people to wash their hands properly and not touch their face, eyes and ears. Furthermore, she added that people coming from outside should be allowed inside only after properly washing their hands and feet.

READ: Coronavirus Symptoms Explained By Patient In Video; Says It 'feels Like Glass In My Lungs'

Karthyayini Amma shot to fame two years ago when she enrolled in Kerala’s state literacy mission programme, Aksharalaksham, to educate herself. Her aim is to graduate in class 10 by clearing her exams. Back in 2019, she even topped Aksharalaksham exams and scored 98 per cent in Malayalam.

‘Janta curfew’

Karthyayini Amma's letter came after the confirmed cases in India reached 275. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 19 that Indians should practice a “Janta Curfew” on the upcoming Sunday, March 22 to prepare the people of the upcoming challenges that people might have to face in the face of the pandemic which has already reached at least 180 countries including India. He also suggested that people should come out to their balconies at 5pm on March 22 and applaud the people in essential services.

READ: Coronavirus: Couple, Guests Take Preventive Measures During Wedding, See Pics

PM said, “All citizens must follow 'Janta Curfew' on 22nd March, from 7 AM to 9 PM."

He added, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans.”

READ: Coronavirus: Rural, Urban Local Body Polls Put On Hold In Arunachal Pradesh



READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: What Is The 'game-changing' Antibody Testing For COVID-19?