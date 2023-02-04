'Little Human Connection, No Corruption Policy': UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, elucidated his stance on corruption in the state.

Whilst talking about the steps taken by the government to eradicate corruption from the lower levels of the government offices, UP CM said that "people do agree with the fact that the current government was able to eradicate corruptions from the top levels of the government offices, we are ready with portals to exterminate corruption from lower levels of the bureaucracy.

We are working with the same zero-tolerance policy towards corruption that we practice for criminals and crime across the state. By bringing a massive investment of Rs. 22-23 lakh crore through the investment submit, we aim to bring ease of living for the people of the state.

Different Platforms Ready for the Ease of Living

While elucidating on the different platforms present for combating corruption and bringing ease of living, the UP CM talked about Nivesh Mitr Portal that has the caliber to get more than 350 clearances, and if there are MOUs signed then to monitor those there is Nivesh Sarthi Portal for the ease of monitoring the MOUs, and for the several incentives being claimed across the state, there is Incentive Monitoring System (IMS), in totality we are all set to practice 'Little human connection, no corruption policy' over the state so that we can achieve the goal of eradicating corruption from the state.