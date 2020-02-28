NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Visits Violence-affected Jafrabad, Assures Help To Women

The National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, along with two other members on Friday, visited the violence-affected area of Jafrabad and has said that the atmosphere is peaceful though there is a bit of tension. The NCW Chief and her delegation visited the area to interact with the women there.

"There is a little bit of tension here. But on the whole, the atmosphere is peaceful. I will come again tomorrow," the NCW chief said.

"We will try to fulfill the needs of the women and will arrange Ashrams and homes for them. So, we will meet other people tomorrow," she added.

Sharma along with the delegation arrived at the Deputy Commissioner of Police's (DCP) office in North-East district to take stock of the incidents of assault against women during the violence in the area.

After the national capital limping back to normalcy, Municipal corporation workers were seen cleaning roads at Kabir Nagar in Babarpur area ahead of Friday prayers.

Earlier in the day, Additional Commissioner of Police OP Mishra spoke to the locals as a part of the confidence-building measure and assured them that police is on alert to prevent any untoward incident. He also insisted on the shopkeepers to open the shops.

When asked about the security arrangement made ahead of the Friday prayers, the Additional Commissioner said, "We have discussed with the Aman (peace) committee in the area. We have addressed the apprehensions raised by them. We have made elaborate arrangements to keep in mind the mosques and devotees who are going to offer prayers."

As a part of the preventive mechanism, police presence will be there in the area to avert any kind of incident and to instill a sense of confidence among the people, said the Additional Commissioner.

The locals were also seen opening their shops now as Delhi limped back to normalcy. A pharmacy shop owner said that he is opening the shop now which was closed since Monday, the police assured him that no untoward incident would occur after which he has decided to open the shop.

Violence in the national capital began on February 23, Sunday, when the pro and anti-CAA protestors clashed over the amended citizenship law and the clash soon turned into a communal riot, forcing the imposition of section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces were called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was brutally murdered in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area with the family of the slain officer alleging AAP councilor Tahir Hussain perpetrated the murder. According to the reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 43 due to the riots.

