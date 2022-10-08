LIVE: CBI Stalwarts Speak To Republic As India Set To Host 90th INTERPOL General Assembly

The International Criminal Organization, commonly known as INTERPOL, is holding the 90th session of its General Assembly in New Delhi, India from 18 to 21 October, 2022.

The session of the General Assembly of the international body that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control, is expected to include presentations and workshops on--Global crime trends report, Policing today’s crimes and the future of policing among others. There is expected to be a discussion on how multi-stakeholder strategic partnerships can support law enforcement across the world to face the challenges in global security.

Further, this session will hold elections for two posts-- the vice president for Europe, and the delegate for Africa-- as the incumbents end their mandate.

