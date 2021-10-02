'Live & Work For India': Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters', Soldiers' Sacrifices

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, October 2, flagged off an All India Car Rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' of the National Security Guard (NSG) from the Red Fort in Delhi. Speaking at the event, Amit Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and highlighted their contribution to India's independence. Shah also flagged off cycle rallies of the Centre Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which took off from different parts of the country; from Dandi, the Northeast, Leh to Kanyakumari, and concluded in Delhi. About 1,000 cyclists including jawans and officers covered a distance of 41,000km.

Amit Shah said, "Mahatma Gandhi taught the world the method of 'Ahimsa' which can be used to win a battle without violence or bloodshed. He devoted his entire life working for the poor and vulnerable. While Lal Bahadur Shastri led the country with a vision to progress in line with peace and harmony."

He added that 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' is observed to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and pay homage to all the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The focus of the event is to inspire the young generations to great dedication and devotion towards the country.

'Live for the country'

Union Minister Amit Shah said, "We might not be lucky to sacrifice our lives for the country but living for the nation is in our hands. The only way to respect the soldiers' sacrifices is to live and work for the country."

He added that everyone needn't die to show their devotion towards the country but can function in accordance with PM Modi's vision including Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. He also highlighted the benefits of the Pradhanmantri Aayushman Bharat initiative.

Amit Shah said, "If each citizen of India will take an oath to live for the country, then we move ahead with 130 crore steps together."

Quoting an example, he said that even if a single child decides to not break a traffic signal, then imagine what level of disciple will be followed on the road. With just a single step, India will succeed ahead of other countries in the world, the Union Minister added.

Image: ANI, Twitter