Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande's Fireside Chat With Major Gaurav Arya On Republic

Speaking on Xi Jinping's statement for preparedness of war, the Army Chief said, "What the Chinese say and what they do is totally different. Perhaps we need to focus on their actions. Instead of what they articulate, or script."
Speaking on the Agnipath scheme, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said, "It is going to be a game changer. A progressive step. 65% of the rallies we have already gone through. Response is good. We have come out with robust selection process. We are in touch with skill development ministry. The recruit training which will now is compressed is major challenge. We are making sure that reduction of recruit period does not result in adverse impcat. Our junior leaders will have very important role to play."
Army Chief Manoj Pande further said, "In aviation, we are looking at drones, counter drones. Youngsters are doing fine job. About 7-8 years back we started the process of indianisation. We are looking at relationship of industry and army not as buyer-seller. But as partner, there is potential."
"Within Army HQ, we have identified verticles. Vice Chief of Army staff is overseeing all of these. Operation preparedness all along border not diluted. Transformation is incremental process. It will take time. During the pandemic, vulnerability of global supply chain came to fore. After pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war affected sustainance. It becomes strategic requirement that we become Aatmanirbhar. It becomes strategic requirement that we become Aatmanirbhar," said COAS Manoj Pande while speaking with Major Arya (Retd).
Speaking to Major General Gaurav Arya (Retd), the Army Cheif said, "You rightly mentioned we are undertaking number of transformation. The Agnipath policy, is also one of such. Unprecedented changes are happening in geo-political domain. Tansformation in four steps, apex level- setting up right policy framework, establishing mechanism, cognitive interface, restructuring and rightsizing, optimisation."
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande in conversation with Major Gaurav Arya (Retd)