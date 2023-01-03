Live Bomb Found Near CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence In Chandigarh; Probe Underway

A bombshell has been found around 800 meters from the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, Jan 2 in Chandigarh. Even the residence of Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar is also located nearby. The live shell was found about 700-500 meters away from the helipad of both Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers. This becomes more sensitive because within the three kilometres ranges where the bombshell is found, lies the civil secretariats and Vidhan Sabhas of both states. Along with that, it was just 200 meters away from the CRP camp. The entire area has been cordoned off by the police.

Investigation of live bomb

Punjab police are investigating the case. Chandigarh civil administration has requested the bomb squad vehicle of the Indian army from the western command. The BDS is preparing to defuse the bomb with a controlled explosion.

Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh; bomb squad present at the spot pic.twitter.com/qrDCnBS2IF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Punjab CM's Security-In-Charge on the incident

On the evening of Monday, January 2, Punjab CM's Security-In-Charge, ADGP A K Pandey, visited the location and took stock of the situation. He inquired, "What kind of a bomb is it? How much potential it has?" According to reports, after the live bomb was found in Chandigarh the Indian army was informed and have been requested to reach the spot and defuse it. The army is full-fledged preparing to dispose of the bomb.

Chandigarh police have launched an investigation into this. A preliminary investigation has indicated that may be a junk buyer has thrown this bombshell here. ADGP A K Pandey further added, "It could be a miss-fired shell. The Indian army always remains in the practice of firing these bombshells. All the miss-fired shells are sold to junk buyers."

But according to sources, this bomb was not dismantled. It had the potential to damage. The Indian army will give all the details of this bombshell once the investigation is done.

The bomb was found in Chandigarh. BDS, Chandigarh and Punjab police are together working on investigating this case. Later investigation will be done on major questions that are arising from this incident - "How this shell has reached this place? Who planted it? Why was it planted?"