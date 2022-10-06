With India all set to host the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly in Delhi between October 18 and 22, the inter-governmental organisation's Secretary General Jürgen Stock will speak to Republic on 'This is Exclusive' at 6 p.m., on Thursday, October 6.

In the all-exclusive conversation, Mr Stock will broach numerous topics, including how INTERPOL facilitates data-sharing between police services of over a hundred nations, how it enables nations' police forces to work together even if they don't have formal diplomatic ties, how the agency keeps up with the evolving nature of crime.

The INTERPOL head will also opine on the achievements of the agency since its inception over 100 years ago, in 1924. Further, he will talk about the way ahead for the agency, and steps to make it more relevant and operational in arenas such as terrorism, which presently is out of its Constitutional ambit. He will also answer some India-specific questions, such as how the agency can work with India to help counter and extradite economic fugitives.

You can watch Jürgen Stock, the Secretary General of INTERPOL, speak LIVE at 6 PM here:-