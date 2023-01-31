President Droupadi Murmu is delivering the customary address to the joint sitting of both Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - in the Central Hall of Parliament. Following this, the Economic Survey will be tabled.

President Murmu touched upon the government’s initiatives for women's empowerment and the success achieved in the field, “My government has also ensured that there is no restriction for women in any work, in any field of work. Today we are seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. For the first time in the country, the number of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before.”

The government has also taken several initiatives to enhance connectivity in border areas and the Northeast, “To provide better facilities to the border villages, my government has started work on the Vibrant Villages Programme. From the point of view of national security, unprecedented infrastructure has been created in the border areas in the past years. Moreover, development in these areas is gaining momentum.”

Focus on 'innovation and entrepreneurship'

"My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world," Murmu added.

Increase in Defence exports

"As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy," the President noted.

Shedding the colonial mindset

"In the golden age of Independence, the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of five vows. My government is constantly trying to get rid of every sign of slavery, every mentality. What was once Rajpath has now become Kartavyapath."

"On one hand, we are developing our pilgrimage centres and historic heritage, while on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. India has launched its first private satellite too. On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While re-development of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project completed, simultaneously medical college being made in every district," she added.

COVID period and extension of PMGKY

"We've seen that during the COVID period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave the highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor and tried to ensure that no poor across the country sleep on an empty stomach. I'm delighted that my government has decided to extend PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) in accordance with the new circumstances. This scheme is being appreciated across the world," Murmu pointed.

'World acknowledges India's tough stance against terrorism'

"Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism. India holds the Presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems," President said.

Listing down the steps taken by the government with an ‘India first’ approach President Murmu said, "My government always kept the country's interest paramount, and showed the will to completely change the policy strategy. From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government."

Comparing the advantageous position against other countries she stated, "Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," Murmu said.