CBI Grills Rabri Devi LIVE: Lalu To Be Questioned: Misa Bharati's Statement To Be Recorded

A day after CBI officials reached Rabri Devi’s home for questioning in connection to the land for job scam, the officers of the central agency are likely to question Lalu Yadav over the case at 10 am today at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, the officials said.
The CBI said, "Few days ago CBI had served notice to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. CBI is likely to question Lalu Yadav soon."
After the probe agency arrived at the former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's Patna residence for probe in Land-for-Job scam case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter and said, "Those opposition leaders who are not ready to bow down before the BJP are being harassed through ED-CBI. Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. @laluprasadrjd Ji and his family have been tortured for years because they did not bow down. The BJP wants to suppress the voice of the opposition."
जो विपक्षी नेता भाजपा के सामने झुकने को तैयार नहीं हैं, उन्हें ED-CBI के जरिये प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 6, 2023
आज राबड़ी देवी जी को परेशान किया जा रहा है। @laluprasadrjd जी व उनके परिवार को वर्षों से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है, क्योंकि वे झुके नहीं।
भाजपा विपक्ष की आवाज दबाना चाहती है।
The CBI officials said that a few days ago the central agency summoned former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and she herself decided Monday, March 6 as the date of questioning at her residence. "It's not that CBI barged in," the officials said.
Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rabri Devi's brother said, "BJP is scared of Lalu Yadav as he is back now after his recovery. Lalu Yadav has returned which means it will be problematic for the BJP... In Karnataka, cash has been found at BJP MLA (house) but not a single action has been taken."
According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the land-for-job case.
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav responded to CBI officials at his mother Rabri Devi's residence saying, 'We are sure, every two months CBI, IT keeps on coming, this series will continue till 2024. We have not done anything wrong... We say that you (CBI) should open your office here, why do you bother to come again and again."
Responding to the CBI officials at Rabri Devi's Patna residence, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, "Raids going on members of opposition (Rabri Devi) is humiliating...This is becoming a trend in states governed by the opposition, to halt their working. They use ED, CBI & Governor to trouble them...A nation can only move forward when everyone works together."
The land-for-job scam case is related to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was Railways Minister between 2004 and 2009.
In July 2022, Bhola Yadav, who had served as Lalu Prasad's officer on special duty (OSD) when the latter was the railway minister, was detained by the CBI in connection with the case. 16 defendants were named in the charge sheet, which was submitted on October 10 of last year on charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption.
In addition, the final report listed Misa Bharti, a daughter of Prasad, Sowmya Raghavan, a former general manager of Central Railway, Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven candidates chosen as stand-ins, and four private persons. The charge sheet states that the case was filed as a result of a preliminary investigation against Lalu Prasad and others.
It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Prasad.
Speaking to Republic over the CBI at Rabri Devi's Patna residence, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government saying the saffron party is using the central agencies.
A team of the Central Investigation of Bureau (CBI) officials on Monday married the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in connection with a "further probe" in the land for jobs scam case. According to sources, this comes a week after a Delhi court summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the case. The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was railways minister between 2004 and 2009.