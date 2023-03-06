CBI Grills Rabri Devi LIVE: Lalu To Be Questioned: Misa Bharati's Statement To Be Recorded

The land-for-job scam case is related to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was Railways Minister between 2004 and 2009.

In July 2022, Bhola Yadav, who had served as Lalu Prasad's officer on special duty (OSD) when the latter was the railway minister, was detained by the CBI in connection with the case. 16 defendants were named in the charge sheet, which was submitted on October 10 of last year on charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption.

In addition, the final report listed Misa Bharti, a daughter of Prasad, Sowmya Raghavan, a former general manager of Central Railway, Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven candidates chosen as stand-ins, and four private persons. The charge sheet states that the case was filed as a result of a preliminary investigation against Lalu Prasad and others.

It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Prasad.