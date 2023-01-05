Afghanistan Earthquake Triggers Tremors Across North India

An earthquake has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the Epicentre of which has been traced to Afghanistan. As per initial inputs, 'strong' tremors were felt across Kabul. Tremors were felt across North India.

Earthquake in Afghanistan, tremors in Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed strong tremors after an earthquake of 5.9 on the Richter Scale has jolted Afghanistan. Tremors have been felt across North India including Delhi and Chandigarh.

How severe is the earthquake in Afghanistan?

As per initial reports, the epicentre of the Earthquake is in the Jurm Region of Afghanistan. It measures 5.9 on the Richter Scale. The precise coordinates of the Earthquake are 36.492°N 70.702°E. The depth of the earthquake, as per initial estimates, is around 200 km. The time of the earthqauake has been reported as 7:55pm IST.

Where have tremors of the Afghanistan Earthquake been felt?

The Afghanistan Earthquake, as per initial inputs, has triggered tremors across atleast 4 nations-- Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Tajikistan.

In India particularly, tremors have been felt across North India, including Srinagar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryanana and Rajasthan.

What did the earthquake look like in India?

In the first visuals that emerged from Jammu and Kashmir, people were seen on the roads as they came out in the open after experiencing the tremors. The ceiling fan can be seen swinging vigorously in the footage, from inside a residential complex.

Earthquake jolts social media

The Afghanistan earthquake tremors were felt throughout social media. While many users spread the information of the earthquake, there were a few who confirmed if tremors were actually felt in their region. Here are a few tweets.

