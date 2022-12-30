Latest Updates: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Cremated In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Quick links:
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, said, "PM Modi Narendra Modi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."
PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences to PM Modi over the demise of his Mother Heeraben, as he virtually inaugurated railway projects in Bengal. "I would request everyone to cut the program short as you have just returned from your mother's funeral. I am feeling extremely sad... I thank you for giving us this Vande Bharat train service," CM Mamata said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers her condolences to PM Modi over the demise of his Mother Heeraba, as he virtually inaugurates railway projects in Bengal
Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM LK Adanvi paid tribute to PM Modi's mother who passed away on Friday. "I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona. These will always be remembered and missed by all," LK Advani said.
"Losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life. My heartfelt condolences to Narendrabhai and all members of his family. May God give them the strength to bear this immense loss. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he added.
RSS condoles PM Modi's mother Heeraba's passing; writes "The demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s revered mother Heera ba brings to an end the life of an ascetic. Each and every Swayamsevak of the RSS offers tributes to the departed soul."
The demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's revered mother Heera ba brings to an end the life of an ascetic. Each and every Swayamsevak of the RSS offers tributes to the departed soul.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to PM Modi on his mother's demise.
Condolences to PM @narendramodi Ji on the passing away of his mother, Heeraben Modi. I pray that her soul rests in peace.
In this hour of grief, I hope that he and his family members find strength.
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis said, "The news of the demise of PM Modi's respected mother Heeraben Modi is very sad. There is no greater sorrow in this world than not having a mother with you. Our condolences at this time. With the Prime Minister and all the family members. Heeraben Modi ji, her struggle and ascetic life will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him. Om Shanti."
मा. प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी इनकी पूज्य माताजी हीराबेन मोदी के निधन का समाचार बेहद दुखद है. माँ का साथ में ना होना, इससे बड़ा कोई दुख इस संसार में नहीं होता. इस घड़ी में हम सब की संवेदना मा. प्रधानमंत्री और सभी परिवारजनों के साथ है. #HeerabenModi
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My prayers and condolences are with Shri @narendramodi ji and family members.
Nepal's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" expressed condolences to PM Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraben. "I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister PMO India. At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Nepal PM said, according to Nepal PMO.
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "I express my condolences on the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May the Almighty God grant the departed pious soul the comfort of His holy feet and give strength to the family and loved ones to bear the loss."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माता जी श्रीमती हीरा बेन के निधन पर संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ।
परम पिता परमेश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों का सायुज्य प्रदान करे तथा परिजनों एवं स्नेहीजनों को दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।
Bihar DyCM Tejaswhi Yadav also expressed condolences to PM Modi over his mother's demise. "Expressing deep condolences on the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I pray to God to grant the holy soul a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear patience in this hour of grief. Heartfelt tribute," Tejashwi said.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माँ श्रीमती हीरा बेन के निधन पर गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करते हुए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि पुण्य आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा परिजनों को दुःख की इस घड़ी में धैर्य धारण करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, "I am saddened to hear about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heera Ba. His life was very inspiring. I pray to God to give the departed pious soul a place at his feet. My deepest sympathies are with the Prime Minister and his entire family at this difficult time. OM Shanti."
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी हीरा बा के निधन की खबर सुनकर आहत हूँ। उनका जीवन बहुत प्रेरणादायक था।
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें । इस कठिन समय में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं प्रधानमंत्री जी और उनके पूरे परिवार के साथ हैं।
ॐ शांति!
My condolences to @PMOIndia @narendramodi on the demise of his respected mother.
To lose one’s mother, at any age, leads to a huge void. Wishing him and the family all the strength at this time.
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal also paid tribute to Heeraben Modi. "For a son, the loss of a mother is an irreparable loss. I am deeply hurt by the demise of the respected mother of PM Narendra Modi ji, who lived a simple and saintly life full of struggles. Heera Ba's life is inspirational for all. May God give place to the virtuous soul at his feet. Om Shanti! In this hour of grief, my condolences are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and his family members. In this difficult time, the whole country stands with the Prime Minister. May God give them strength," Goyal tweeted.
एक पुत्र के लिए माँ का जाना अपूरणीय क्षति होती है।
अपना संघर्षों भरा सरल और साध्वी जीवन जीने वाली PM @NarendraModi जी की पूज्य माता जी के देहावसान से अत्यंत आहत हूँ।
हीरा बा का जीवन सभी के लिए प्रेरणीय है। ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें।
ॐ शांति!
Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal expressed their condolences on the death of PM Modi's mother.
Anupam Kher said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree #हीराबा ji, I am saddened as well as distraught. Your love and respect for her are evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you. My mother too!"
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉
Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter to condoles the demise of Heeraben. "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow PM Narendra Modi Ji. Om Shanti."
माँ को खोने से बड़ा दुख कोई नहीं. भगवान आपको इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दे @narendramodi जी. ॐ शांति 🙏
Paresh Rawal said, "A mother is with us always, first in her lifetime, then forever in our memory. My sincerest condolences to you at this time. My prayer to God is to give you strength in your time of grief May her atma attain sadgati! AUM Shanti."
A mother is with us always, first in her lifetime, then forever in our memory.
My sincerest condolences for you at this time. My prayer to God to give you strength in your time of grief May her atma attain sadgati! AUM Shanti 🙏@narendramodi #HeerabaModi
Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj expressed their condolences on the demise of Heeraben Modi.
It's a loss like no other. My heartfelt condolences to the Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My thoughts are with the family. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼
Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with Hon PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. May God grant her soul eternal peace.
Om Shanti 🙏
According to the sources, a lot of people including Union Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, and even Opposition Leaders wanted to travel to Gandhinagar to express their condolences to PM Modi over his mother's demise but were asked to continue their regular work.
The Civil Aviation Minister tweeted, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba Modi is very sad. Her image full of simplicity, kindness and love will always be remembered. May God give peace to the departed soul and give courage and strength to the Modi family in this difficult time. Om Shanti."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की माताजी हीराबा मोदी जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है । सरलता, दया और प्रेम से भरी उनकी छवि सदैव याद रहेगी ।
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और मोदी परिवार को इस मुश्किल घड़ी में हिम्मत और शक्ति दें।
ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/vsACEJDZYv
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's revered mother Heera Baji, an idol of simplicity and austerity, is extremely saddening. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti!"
सादगी और तपस्या की मूरत, प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की पूजनीय माताजी हीरा बा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।
मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें और प्रधानमंत्री जी एवं उनके परिवार को इस दुःखद घड़ी में शक्ति दे।
ॐ शांति!
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's centenarian mother Heeraben, who epitomized his moral sense and energy, passed away today. May her soul rest in peace. And we pray that God will give strength to her family members to bear the grief of his separation."
ಪ್ರಧಾನಮಂತ್ರಿ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಜೀ ಅವರ ನೈತಿಕ ಪ್ರಜ್ಞೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಶಕ್ತಿಯ ದ್ಯೋತಕವಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರ ಶತಾಯುಷಿ ತಾಯಿ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಹೀರಾಬೆನ್ ಅವರು ಇಂದು ಇಹಲೋಕ ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ದೊರೆಯಲಿ. ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೆ ಭಗವಂತ ದಯಪಾಲಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಹಾರೈಸುತ್ತೇವೆ.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Modi ji's revered mother Heera Ba. Mother plays the supreme role in the making of a person, no one in the world can fill her absence. Hira Ba was the epitome of struggle, hard work and affection, the circumstances in which she raised the family is a role model. Her life spent in sacrifice and penance will always be alive in our memory. The whole country is with Modi ji and his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी की पूजनीय माता जी हीरा बा के निधन की सूचना अत्यधिक दुखद है। मां किसी व्यक्ति के निर्माण में सर्वोच्च भूमिका निभाती है, उसकी कमी विश्व में कभी कोई पूरी नहीं कर सकता।
Heeraben Modi, the mother of PM Modi, was cremated in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.
Heeraba Modi, mother of PM Modi, cremated in Gandhinagar
PM Modi along with his family performed the last rites of mother Heeraben Modi as they bid adieu to her.
Heeraba Modi's last rites performed by PM Modi after she passes away aged 100.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Smt. Hira Ben ji. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss. No one in the world can take the place of mother. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his family to bear patience in this hour of grief."
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की मां श्रीमती हीरा बेन जी का निधन दुःखद। मां का निधन असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होता है। मां का स्थान दुनिया में कोई नहीं ले सकता। (1/2) @narendramodi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks to Republic and paid tribute to PM Modi's mother Heeraben and said, "She lived a simple life even after being the mother of the Prime Minister. The world has seen her as an ideal mother, and she's given India a great son."
Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde speaks to Republic; says 'it's a very sad occasion for all of us. Her 100 year journey has ended. The world has seen her as an ideal mother, and she's given India a great son'
Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
Gujarat | Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," PM Modi's family sources said.
We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources
Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family."
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद मोदी जी की माताजी, श्रीमती हीरा बा के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।
इस मुश्किल समय में, मैं उन्हें और उनके परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं और प्यार व्यक्त करता हूं।
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences saying, "Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।
ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं श्री @narendramodi जी और उनके परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को पीड़ा के इन क्षणों में साहस दें।
ॐ शांति!
NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, "Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your mother. It’s an irreparable loss of an irreplaceable person in life! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."
Narendra Bhai , I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It's an irreparable loss of a irreplaceable person in life ! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace.@narendramodi
My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti.
As tributes are pouring in for PM Modi's mother Heeraben, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Rajasthan CMs also expressed condolences.
Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi,
We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. (1/2)
"Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," CM Stalin added.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की माताजी श्रीमती हीराबेन जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है। इस कठिन समय में शोकाकुल परिवारजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ, ईश्वर उन्हें सम्बल प्रदान करें एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना है।
"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mother. A parent’s loss is irreplaceable & at this hour of grief, I express my sincere condolences. May her departed soul rest in peace," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted.
Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's mother. A parent's loss is irreplaceable & at this hour of grief, I express my sincere condolences. May her departed soul rest in peace.
President Droupadi Murmu said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's hundred years of struggling life is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of ' #मातृदेवोभव ' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!"
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबा का सौ वर्षों का संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन भारतीय आदर्शों का प्रतीक है। श्री मोदी ने '#मातृदेवोभव' की भावना और हीराबा के मूल्यों को अपने जीवन में ढाला। मैं पुण्यात्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं!
In yet another example of 'country before self', PM Modi will join his scheduled programmes in West Bengal despite his mother's demise today. "PM Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," PMO said in a tweet.
PM @narendramodi will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family paid tribute to mother Heerba as the last rites are being performed.
PM Modi arrived at his brother's Gandhinagar residence where his mother Heeraben used to reside. The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi were already brought to the Gandhinagar residence.
PM Modi reaches mother's residence in Ahmedabad.
Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/HDGuVVikLT
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief."
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi.
My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.
BSP chief and UP former CM Mayawati said, "Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss."
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की माता श्रीमती हीराबेन के निधन हो जाने की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन्हें एवं उनके सभी चाहने वालों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।
Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "The demise of PM Narendra Modi ji's mother Shri Heera Ba is very painful news. Mother has a special place in a person's life. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."
PM @narendramodi जी की माताश्री हीरा बा का निधन अत्यंत पीड़ाजनक समाचार है। व्यक्ति के जीवन में माँ का स्थान विशेष होता है।
ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें और प्रधानमंत्री जी व उनके परिवार को दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।
ॐ शांति🙏
BJP national president JP Nadda said, "I express my deepest condolences on the demise of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's respected mother. The struggling and virtuous life of Hira Baji is always an inspiration, whose affection and truthfulness gave the country successful leadership. Mother's departure is an irreparable loss, it is impossible to fill this emptiness."
"I humbly offer my respectful obeisances at the feet of the Triveni Mother of Simplicity, Austerity and Karma. May God give strength to the Prime Minister and his family members and give a place to the pious soul at his holy feet," Nadda added,
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की पूज्य माता जी के निधन पर गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 30, 2022
हीरा बा जी का संघर्षपूर्ण व सात्विक जीवन सदैव प्रेरणा है जिनके वात्सल्य व सत्यनिष्ठा से देश को यशस्वी नेतृत्व मिला।
माँ का जाना अपूरणीय क्षति है, इस रिक्तता की पूर्ती असंभव है।