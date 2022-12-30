Latest Updates: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Cremated In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Jyotiraditya Scindia:

The Civil Aviation Minister tweeted, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba Modi is very sad. Her image full of simplicity, kindness and love will always be remembered. May God give peace to the departed soul and give courage and strength to the Modi family in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Ashwin Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's revered mother Heera Baji, an idol of simplicity and austerity, is extremely saddening. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti!"

Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's centenarian mother Heeraben, who epitomized his moral sense and energy, passed away today. May her soul rest in peace. And we pray that God will give strength to her family members to bear the grief of his separation."

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Modi ji's revered mother Heera Ba. Mother plays the supreme role in the making of a person, no one in the world can fill her absence. Hira Ba was the epitome of struggle, hard work and affection, the circumstances in which she raised the family is a role model. Her life spent in sacrifice and penance will always be alive in our memory. The whole country is with Modi ji and his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."