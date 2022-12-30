Last Updated:

Latest Updates: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Cremated In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad passed away on December 30 at the age of 100. PM Modi informed about his mother's demise on Twitter on Friday as he penned down an emotional note for her.

PM Modi
11:49 IST, December 30th 2022
Japan PM Fumio Kishida expresses condolences to PM Modi

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, said, "PM Modi Narendra Modi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

 

11:47 IST, December 30th 2022
CM Mamata offers condolences to PM Modi over his mother's demise as he virtually inaugurates railway projects in Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences to PM Modi over the demise of his Mother Heeraben, as he virtually inaugurated railway projects in Bengal. "I would request everyone to cut the program short as you have just returned from your mother's funeral. I am feeling extremely sad... I thank you for giving us this Vande Bharat train service," CM Mamata said.


 

11:06 IST, December 30th 2022
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother

Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy PM LK Adanvi paid tribute to PM Modi's mother who passed away on Friday. "I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. Narendrabhai has often spoken about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona. These will always be remembered and missed by all," LK Advani said.

"Losing one's mother is the most painful event in one's life. My heartfelt condolences to Narendrabhai and all members of his family. May God give them the strength to bear this immense loss. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he added.

10:59 IST, December 30th 2022
RSS condoles PM Modi's mother Heeraben's passing

RSS condoles PM Modi's mother Heeraba's passing; writes "The demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s revered mother Heera ba brings to an end the life of an ascetic. Each and every Swayamsevak of the RSS offers tributes to the departed soul."

 

10:56 IST, December 30th 2022
CM Mamata Banerjee expresses condolences

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences to PM Modi on his mother's demise. 

 

10:49 IST, December 30th 2022
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis, Karnataka former CM Yediyurappa condoles demise of PM's mother

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis said, "The news of the demise of PM Modi's respected mother Heeraben Modi is very sad. There is no greater sorrow in this world than not having a mother with you. Our condolences at this time. With the Prime Minister and all the family members. Heeraben Modi ji, her struggle and ascetic life will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him. Om Shanti."

Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa tweeted:

 

10:41 IST, December 30th 2022
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal expresses condolences

Nepal's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" expressed condolences to PM Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraben. "I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister PMO India. At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul," Nepal PM said, according to Nepal PMO.

 

10:32 IST, December 30th 2022
Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav condoles demise of Heeraben

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "I express my condolences on the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May the Almighty God grant the departed pious soul the comfort of His holy feet and give strength to the family and loved ones to bear the loss."

Bihar DyCM Tejaswhi Yadav also expressed condolences to PM Modi over his mother's demise. "Expressing deep condolences on the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I pray to God to grant the holy soul a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear patience in this hour of grief. Heartfelt tribute," Tejashwi said.

 

10:24 IST, December 30th 2022
S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman & Piyush Goyal express grief over the demise of PM's mother

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, "I am saddened to hear about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heera Ba. His life was very inspiring. I pray to God to give the departed pious soul a place at his feet. My deepest sympathies are with the Prime Minister and his entire family at this difficult time. OM Shanti."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet:

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal also paid tribute to Heeraben Modi. "For a son, the loss of a mother is an irreparable loss. I am deeply hurt by the demise of the respected mother of PM Narendra Modi ji, who lived a simple and saintly life full of struggles. Heera Ba's life is inspirational for all. May God give place to the virtuous soul at his feet. Om Shanti! In this hour of grief, my condolences are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and his family members. In this difficult time, the whole country stands with the Prime Minister. May God give them strength," Goyal tweeted.

 

10:17 IST, December 30th 2022
Anupam Kher, Ashkay Kumar & Paresh Rawal pay tribute to PM Modi's mother

Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal expressed their condolences on the death of PM Modi's mother. 

Anupam Kher said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree #हीराबा ji, I am saddened as well as distraught. Your love and respect for her are evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you. My mother too!"

Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter to condoles the demise of Heeraben. "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow PM Narendra Modi Ji. Om Shanti."

Paresh Rawal said, "A mother is with us always, first in her lifetime, then forever in our memory. My sincerest condolences to you at this time. My prayer to God is to give you strength in your time of grief May her atma attain sadgati! AUM Shanti."

 

10:05 IST, December 30th 2022
Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mithali Raj expressed their condolences on the demise of Heeraben Modi. 

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet:

Mithali Raj's tweet:

 

 

10:03 IST, December 30th 2022
Political leaders wanted to come to Gandhinagar but were asked to continue their regular schedule work: Sources

According to the sources, a lot of people including Union Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, and even Opposition Leaders wanted to travel to Gandhinagar to express their condolences to PM Modi over his mother's demise but were asked to continue their regular work.

09:50 IST, December 30th 2022
Union Ministers express condolences over Heeraben Modi's demise

Jyotiraditya Scindia:

The Civil Aviation Minister tweeted, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's mother Heeraba Modi is very sad. Her image full of simplicity, kindness and love will always be remembered. May God give peace to the departed soul and give courage and strength to the Modi family in this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Ashwin Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's revered mother Heera Baji, an idol of simplicity and austerity, is extremely saddening. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti!"

Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's centenarian mother Heeraben, who epitomized his moral sense and energy, passed away today. May her soul rest in peace. And we pray that God will give strength to her family members to bear the grief of his separation."

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Modi ji's revered mother Heera Ba. Mother plays the supreme role in the making of a person, no one in the world can fill her absence. Hira Ba was the epitome of struggle, hard work and affection, the circumstances in which she raised the family is a role model. Her life spent in sacrifice and penance will always be alive in our memory. The whole country is with Modi ji and his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

 

09:39 IST, December 30th 2022
PM Modi's mother Heeraben cremated in Gandhinagar

Heeraben Modi, the mother of PM Modi, was cremated in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.

 

09:32 IST, December 30th 2022
PM Modi performs last rites of mother

PM Modi along with his family performed the last rites of mother Heeraben Modi as they bid adieu to her.

 

09:21 IST, December 30th 2022
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Saddened by the passing away of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Smt. Hira Ben ji. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss. No one in the world can take the place of mother. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his family to bear patience in this hour of grief."

 

09:17 IST, December 30th 2022
'Heeraben lived a simple life even after being the mother of the Prime Minister': CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks to Republic and paid tribute to PM Modi's mother Heeraben and said, "She lived a simple life even after being the mother of the Prime Minister. The world has seen her as an ideal mother, and she's given India a great son."

 

09:10 IST, December 30th 2022
Mortal remains of Heeraben reach crematorium

Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.

 

09:07 IST, December 30th 2022
'Request everyone to continue with their pre-decided schedule, that would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba': PM Modi family sources

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," PM Modi's family sources said.

 

09:04 IST, December 30th 2022
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences saying, "Received the sad news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at the holy feet and give courage to Narendra Modi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti."

 

08:57 IST, December 30th 2022
Sharad Pawar, HD Devegowda express condolences to PM Modi over Heeraben's demise

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, "Narendra Bhai, I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of your mother. It’s an irreparable loss of an irreplaceable person in life! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Former PM HD Devegowda's tweet:

 

08:50 IST, December 30th 2022
MK Stalin, Heman Soren & Ashok Gehlot condole demise of PM Modi's mother

As tributes are pouring in for PM Modi's mother Heeraben, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Rajasthan CMs also expressed condolences. 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin:

"Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," CM Stalin added.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot:

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The news of the demise of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren:

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mother. A parent’s loss is irreplaceable & at this hour of grief, I express my sincere condolences. May her departed soul rest in peace," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted.

 

08:42 IST, December 30th 2022
President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences

President Droupadi Murmu said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben's hundred years of struggling life is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of ' #मातृदेवोभव ' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!"

 

08:38 IST, December 30th 2022
PM Modi will join scheduled programmes in West Bengal: PMO

In yet another example of 'country before self', PM Modi will join his scheduled programmes in West Bengal despite his mother's demise today. "PM Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," PMO said in a tweet. 

 

08:30 IST, December 30th 2022
PM Modi pays floral tribute to mother Heerba as last rites begin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family paid tribute to mother Heerba as the last rites are being performed.

 

08:18 IST, December 30th 2022
PM Modi reaches mother's residence

PM Modi arrived at his brother's Gandhinagar residence where his mother Heeraben used to reside. The mortal remains of Heeraben Modi were already brought to the Gandhinagar residence. 

 

08:13 IST, December 30th 2022
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expresses condolences

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief."

 

08:10 IST, December 30th 2022
BSP chief Mayawati condoles Heeraben's demise

BSP chief and UP former CM Mayawati said, "Extremely saddened by the news of the demise of Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss."

 

08:03 IST, December 30th 2022
Union Minister Smriti Irani condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "The demise of PM Narendra Modi ji's mother Shri Heera Ba is very painful news. Mother has a special place in a person's life. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

 

08:00 IST, December 30th 2022
'The struggling and virtuous life of Hira Ba ji is always an inspiration': JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda said, "I express my deepest condolences on the demise of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's respected mother. The struggling and virtuous life of Hira Baji is always an inspiration, whose affection and truthfulness gave the country successful leadership. Mother's departure is an irreparable loss, it is impossible to fill this emptiness."

"I humbly offer my respectful obeisances at the feet of the Triveni Mother of Simplicity, Austerity and Karma. May God give strength to the Prime Minister and his family members and give a place to the pious soul at his holy feet," Nadda added,

 

