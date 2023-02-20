LIVE Updates: Shinde's Sena Issues Whip To All 56 MLAs, Says 'Will Disqualify Rebels'

Quick links:
Terming the Election Commission's decision that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the poll panel be dissolved.
What was the need to give the decision in such a hurry, Thackeray said at a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.
We have lost faith in the Election Commission, he said, adding that the election commissioners should be elected and not appointed.
According to the plea filed by the Uddhav side against the EC order demanding a stay on it, the plea said that ECI has failed to consider that the Petitioner enjoys a majority in the Legislative Council (12 out of 12) and Rajya Sabha (3 out of 3). As per the petition, the test of legislative majority adopted by the ECI could not have been applied at all in view of the fact that the disqualification proceedings were pending against the legislators supporting the Respondent.
In the plea, the Uddhav camp opined that the ECI has failed to discharge its duties as a neutral arbiter of disputes under para 15 of the symbols order and has acted in a manner undermining its constitutional status.
According to sources, CM Eknath Shinde has called for a National Executive Working Committee meeting tomorrow on Tuesday at around 7 PM at Taj President. MLAs, MPs and national executive members to attend the meeting headed by CM Eknath Shinde, sources said.
#UddhavThackeray MLAs seen with #ShivSena; 3 to 4 MLAs likely to join Eknath Shinde's #ShivSena.

If this (the current scenario in Maharashtra) is not stopped, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections may turn out to be the last elections in the country as after that anarchy will start here: Uddhav Thackeray
"The Central government is trying to give orders to ED and Supreme Court", said Uddhav Thackeray hitting back at BJP after losing party symbols.
Central government is trying to give orders to ED and #SupremeCourt: #UddhavThackeray hits back at #BJP after losing party symbols.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "If they think that robbing our bow and arrow will mark the end of Shiv Sena or me, then that is not the case. They only gave our name to that faction but we have nothing to do with that faction. We will file a case on the Election Commission."
Everything has been stolen from me. The name and symbol of our party have been stolen but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen. We have moved the Supreme Court against the decision given by the Election Commission, the hearing will start from tomorrow: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray claimed that the 2/3rd of the party did not leave at once. "They left in bits and pieces", Thackeray said on Shinde-led rebel that triggered the spilt in Shiv Sena in 2022.
#UddhavThackeray addresses media, says 'they cannot steal my surname.'

Addressing the media, Uddhav said, "Just because most of the house belongs to the thieves that don't mean the whole house belongs to him. The decision of the Election Commission is not correct."
Security tightened amid Shiv Sena leaders likely to move to BMC office after taking over the Vidhan Bhawan office.
Security tightened amid #ShivSena leaders likely to move to #BMC office after taking over the Vidhan Bhawan office.

Taking to his Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "I wrote to Election Commission & requested for appropriate measures & inquiry of Sanjay Raut charges of ₹2000 Crore spent to allot Shiv Sena Name & Symbol to CM Shinde group."
I wrote to #ElectionCommission & requested for appropriate measures & inquiry of #SanjayRaut charges of ₹2000 Crore spent to allot #ShivSena Name & Symbol to @mieknathshinde group
#WATCH | Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai amid sloganeering and cheers by his supporters.
He has called a meeting of the MLAs and leaders of his faction here.

According to sources, in the meeting at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray told his camp leaders that it is a difficult time for the Shiv Sena. The former CM said that they will fight back in court and on the streets, sources stated. Uddhav claimed that the Shinde faction is trying to finish off Shiv Sena by giving "supari", they added.
Speaking to reporters, Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut said, "We've approached Supreme Court against the EC. I stand by my statement that there was a deal of Rs 2000 Cr by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol. At an appropriate time, we will come out with proof in this regard... I have heard that complaint has been registered over this statement. Even if one lakh such complaints are registered, Sanjay Raut will not be scared."
We've approached Supreme Court against the EC. I stand by my statement that there was a deal of Rs 2000 Cr by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol. At an appropriate time we will come out with proof in this regard: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut
Addressing the media, Shinde's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, "We have issued a whip to all our 56 MLAs (Shinde as well as Uddhav group MLAs) for the upcoming budget session. Those who won’t consider the whip, god knows what will happen to them. Giving a whip is your responsibility. It is the moral right responsibility of the MLAs to consider the whip, otherwise, disqualification action will be taken against them."
Addressing the media, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena leader said that they are discussing on disqualification of Sanjay Raut.
Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena leaders address the media on Monday after taking over the Vidhan Bhawan office, says "We won't make a claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan".
#Shinde faction briefing after taking over the Vidhan Bhawan office.

Anil Desai, a Uddhav faction leader, said, "We have moved (to the Supreme Court) against EC's decision. It was mentioned before Supreme Court today and the Court will say when is it being taken up for hearing. Maybe it will be taken up tomorrow. EC's decision was one-sided."
We have moved (to the Supreme Court) against EC's decision. It was mentioned before Supreme Court today and the Court will say when is it being taken up for hearing. Maybe it will be taken up tomorrow. EC's decision was one-sided: Anil Desai, Thackeray faction leader
A complaint has been filed against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik in connection with his objectionable remarks against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a press conference in Nashik.
A complaint has been filed against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut in Nashik in connection with his objectionable remarks against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a press conference in Nashik.

After SC refused to hear the Uddhav camp's plea against the EC order on Shiv Sena, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took a dig at the Uddhav faction over Sanjay Raut's allegation that Rs 2,000 cr worth deal happened for buying Shiv Sena. Raut had said, " The way our symbol & Shiv Sena’s name has been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 cr worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate."
Taking a jibe at Uddhav faction, Somaiya said, "Why Uddhav Thackeray group in its Supreme Court Petition did not included ₹2,000 crore Bribe/Charges levelled by Sanjay Raut against Election Commission decision to Recognise Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena as Real Shiv Sena."
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to refer pleas related to the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the Shiv Sena's division to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement. Notably, the 2016 judgment deals with powers of assembly speakers to decide on disqualification pleas.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said whether the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement requires reference or not will be considered with the merits of the case on February 21. (Read full article here)
Also, on Monday, the SC declined to hear the Uddhav faction that had approached the top court against the EC order recognising the Shinde faction as rea "Shiv Sena". The apex court told the Uddhav camp lawyer to mention the matter on Tuesday.
The Legislative Office of the Shiv Sena party at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan has been handed over to the Eknath Shinde group. Earlier, the office was sealed after the split in the Shiv Sena.
In another jolt to the Uddhav faction, the Supreme Court on Monday said that it won't hear the matter today. Notably, earlier on Monday, the Uddhav faction approached the top court against the EC order.
Big setback for #UddhavThackeray in the #ShivSena symbol case after #SupremeCourt rejects to hear the Uddhav faction today.

A war of words erupted between BJP and Uddhav camp leaders after EC recognised the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real "Shiv Sena".
Sanjay Raut, who belongs to the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, accused the BJP of 'buying and selling the name and symbol of Shiv Sena' as part of a 'business deal' worth Rs 2000 crore. He called it his 'initial estimate'.
Reacting to Raut's statement, the chief of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP, Ashish Shelar said, " he should be within his limits". Also, Shelar referred to Uddhav Thackeray's statement in which he had said the EC was the 'slave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. The party's symbol was 'stolen' and the 'thief' needed to be taught a lesson, the former Maharashtra CM had said, a remark aimed at Shinde, his successor to the post.
Shellar pointed out that Uddhav Thackeray 'neither fought nor won any election' and claimed he was 'frustrated and depressed' and therefore, was 'saying anything'.
Maharashtra | Sanjay Raut should be within limits. He never won any election nor fought any...When a person (Uddhav Thackeray) is frustrated or depressed he says anything. He abandoned ideas of Shiv Sena, and Hindutva for politics: Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP President
Congress party has come in the support of Uddhav Thackeray faction by questioning the decision of the Election Commission of India in which it allotted the Shiv Sena party name and its bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.
Former Member of Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Raashid Alvi backed the Uddhav Thackeray faction and questioned the decision of ECI. He said, "After the decision to give the Shiv Sena party name and its symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, ECI's honesty and credibility have come under question."