LIVE Updates: Shinde's Sena Issues Whip To All 56 MLAs, Says 'Will Disqualify Rebels'

Terming the Election Commission's decision that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is real Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the poll panel be dissolved.

What was the need to give the decision in such a hurry, Thackeray said at a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.

We have lost faith in the Election Commission, he said, adding that the election commissioners should be elected and not appointed.

