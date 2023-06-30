Living In Fear: Kanhaiya Lal Murder Eyewitness Hopeful That CM Gehlot Will Fulfill Promise

In Udaipur, at the time of the incident when terrorists Gaus Mohammad and Riyaz Attari were involved in the heinous crime of killing Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, another person by the name Ishwar Goud was present in the victim's shop.

Ishwar Goud spoke to Republic Media Network and explained the grisly sequence of events. Goud spoke of how the terrorists mercilessly assaulted the victim with sharp weapons all of a sudden.

Eyewitness in Kanhaiya Lal murder case narrates ordeal

Ishwar while describing the incident said, “As soon as I stood up to save him and started shouting, a terrorist also hit me on the head. I fainted after being hit and after that my eyes opened in hospital. Due to this incident, I still get scared and cannot sleep properly at night. The condition has become such that after 1 year, there is neither work nor job and the business is finished. Life is going by just like this, I am living in fear.”

“Because the government has given security to me and my family, this has become a problem for me. When I go somewhere to ask for work, then the security becomes a hindrance and no one gives me work because no one wants to get into trouble,” he added.

“The biggest loss this accident has done to my family, it has given wounds to my body and tears to my eyes. After this accident my good mother, who was not worried about anything, died worrying that terrorists have attacked my son, now whether he will survive or not. My mother passed away only after 4 months of the accident.” Gaur stated.

Goud was in tears as he expressed pain. Goud further said, ''Rs 5 lakhs were given by the government, leaders had paid a visit, but after that everyone forgot about it.''

When Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met me, he asked me to submit my child's documents to him, Goud said, adding ''CM Gehlot said he would send them to the Education Minister and give a government job to my child just like in the case of Kanhaiya Lal's children.''

Furthermore, a troubled Goud expressed despair and said, ''I have sent the documents many times, and included the name of the CM and the name of the Education Minister, but my son has not got a job till date,'' ''If the Chief Minister fulfils his promise then there will be some relief in these troubles,'' he stressed.

Ishwar Goud said deceased Kanhaiya Lal should get justice. ''It is so horrifying that I will not be able to forget the incident for the rest of my life.''

(Amardeep Sharma contributed to this report)