WATCH: LJP Leader Chirag Paswan On SC/ST Bill And Hyderabad Encounter

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has praised the NDA government for brining the SC/ST category in the mainstream and protecting their rights. He said the opposition is trying to mislead people saying that the current NDA government is not thinking about the SC/ST people. He added that SC/ST people still face discrimination and hence their rights must be protected which is what the NDA government has done. Speaking on the Hyderabad encounter Paswan said that the police would have had to face the wrath of the people had the accused escaped so at that moment, what they did was right. Paswan has sent a letter to PM Modi to strengthen the law for the crime against women so that people trust the law and the perpetrators also fear the law.