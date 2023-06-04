Lloyd J Austin's Visit To India Will Centre On Expanding Indo-US New Defence Innovation

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin will arrive in India on Sunday, June 4, beginning the third leg of this four-nation tour. The visit is significant in light of PM Modi's upcoming state visit to the White House. Austin will reach the national capital from Singapore to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Austin's visit to New Delhi will centre on expanding India-US new defence innovation and industrial cooperation programmes, and continuing with the efforts to strengthen operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries.

In a statement, the Pentagon elaborated the details of the Defence Sect’s visit saying, "After Singapore, Secretary Austin will visit New Delhi to meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders as the United States and India continue to modernize the US-India Major Defence Partnership."

"This visit provides an opportunity to accelerate new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and drive ongoing efforts to expand operational cooperation between the U.S. and Indian militaries," added the statement.

Austin’s four nation tour

Austin was in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, and his first stop was in Tokyo, where he met with Japanese Defence Minister Yasukasu Hamada and other senior authorities. He also visited the US troops stationed in Japan.

"I look forward to travelling to Japan, Singapore, India and France next week. We've made ground-breaking progress over the past year alongside our allies and partners towards advancing our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,”said the US Defence Secretary while speaking ahead of his four-nation tour.

Secretary Austin will wrap out his four-nation tour in France, where he will attend events honouring the 79th anniversary of D-Day and meet with French and United Kingdom defence leaders.

Congressional Committee recommends India inclusion in NATO

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, a powerful Congressional Committee advocated strengthening NATO Plus by including India. The recommendation has been given by the committee to win the "strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party".

Currently, NATO Plus 5 is a security agreement working towards the goal of increasing global defensive cooperation. The five aligned countries include, Australia, Japan, Israel, New Zealand and South Korea.

Reportedly, India's inclusion in NATO Plus would facilitate seamless intelligence exchange between these states and India, as well as access to cutting-edge military technologies with minimal time lag.