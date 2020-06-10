LNJP Clarifies Over Patient's Death; Refutes Family's Allegation He Was Denied Admission

Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding the death of a COVID-19 positive man refuting claims by the patient's family that he was denied admission to the hospital. Lakhjeet Singh's family in a series of tweets alleged that they were standing outside the LNJP hospital after being denied admission shortly after which the news of the patient's passing away was shared.

"Upon investigating the incident, it was found that the Lok Nayak Hospital’s auto-generated electronic casualty record had registered the patient in question as “Brought Dead” at 7:37 AM. The hospital staff on duty has confirmed that the patient was brought in to the hospital between 7:10 and 7:30 AM. The hospital wishes to clarify that the patient was not refused admission and was examined by doctors upon being brought in," said LNJP in an official statement.

'Demoralises staff and hurts their morale'

The hospital in their statement added that while they stood by the family during this difficult time, it was important to place the correct facts on the table, especially since the allegation had been put forth in public on social media. The hospital added that during this extremely difficult time of the pandemic, such false claims hurt the morale of the staff who were committed to saving the lives of all the patients.

"The hospital staff is working non-stop for the last several months and are making every effort possible to ensure not a single life is lost. When incorrect and false claims are made about the hospital staff and widely publicised on the internet, it severely demoralises them and hurts their morale. We appeal to the public to show consideration towards the hospital staff in these extraordinary circumstances," concluded their statement.

