Loan Apps Scam: Mumbai Police Say 'shell Firms Traced, Many People Getting Threat Calls'

Amid Republic Media Network's biggest financial expose of 2022, Mumbai DCP (Cyber) Hemrajsingh Rajput said that the city police has received around 30 odd complaints of victims who fell into dubious loan apps trap. He said that more than Rs 14 crore has been seized and 18 accused have been arrested in cases regarding shady loan applications.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Rajpur said, "This year itself we got around 30 odd complaints of victims from Mumbai and in these complaints, they were harassed by online loan Applications. The fraudsters were harassing them with morphing and threatening calls and were extorting money."

The DCP said that in one case related to this matter a person committed suicide. The investigation has been taken up by Mumbai Police along with the cyber crime branch. "We have cracked down on a gang of fraudsters who were working on these loan apps."

When asked about the modus operandi of fraud loan applications, Rajput said, "Basically, these loan apps are not hosted on Playstore. These apps are floated with links on social media, SMS or WhatsApp. These apps show a simple procedure so the victims fall prey to them. They download the app through links which give the fraudsters access to the victim's contacts, camera, and microphone access. In just around 10 days of loan disbursement, the fraudsters demand repayment of a huge amount. If the amount is not repaid, the accused threatens the victim by morphing their image. They share it with the family of victims and friends."

Mumbai Police has opened up four cases against loan fraudsters and 19 accused have been arrested.

"We have unearthed 300 bank accounts of more than 200 shell companies. We have frozen more than Rs 14 crore along with crypto wallets with Rs 9 crore. We have arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu to Uttarakhand," the officer said.

National crypto scam: The biggest financial expose of 2022

In a mega-multi city investigation, Republic TV has scooped what is possibly the biggest financial expose of 2022, involving a web of Chinese links, crypto exchanges and dubious loan apps. Republic TV learnt that 10 cryptocurrency exchanges are under the scanner of agencies for laundering around Rs1000 crore. One such cryptocurrency exchange is allegedly WazirX.

WazirX is suspected to have laundered around Rs 67 crore. A week ago, Enforcement Directorate issued a freezing order to freeze their Bank balances to the tune of Rs 64.67 crore after conducting raids on a Director of Zanmai Labs Private Limited who owns this crypto exchange. Sources inform, that 74 fintech firms are under the scanner for cheating and 12 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are being probed for flouting RBI norms. READ THE FULL STORY.