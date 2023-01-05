Loan Fraud Case: Special CBI Court Rejects Videocon CEO's Plea Challenging His Arrest

A special CBI court on January 5 rejected a plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case. Dhoot was arrested by the CBI from Mumbai on December 26, 2022 in connection with the fraud case.

Filing his bail plea, by Videocon Group Chairman claimed that despite co-operating, he was arrested by the investigation agency in an illegal manner. Notably, his arrest came two days after the arrest of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak.

Meanwhile, the CBI on the other hand contended that Dhoot had not appeared before it despite issuing summons.

Apart from this, the CBI court also rejected applications of Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak for home food, beds, mattresses and chairs. However, the court has allowed them to have diet food in consultation with medical officers.

Dhoot sent to judicial custody till Jan 10

Along with Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot, ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak were sent to 14-days of judicial custody by the special court in connection with the loan fraud case.

The Kochhars were arrested by the CBI on December 23, 2022, while Dhoot was arrested on December 26. The court then sent all the three accused to judicial custody till January 10, 2023.

Loan fraud case

The loan fraud case came to the light after the CBI found that ICICI bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines, and credit policy of the bank.

It later came to light that during Chanda Kochhar's tenure as CEO at ICICI Bank, six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were cleared for the Videocon Group and its associated companies during 2009-11. It was alleged that Chanda Kochhar was on the sanctioning committee deciding two loans -- Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) on August 26, 2009, and Rs 750 crore to Videocon Industries Limited on October 31, 2011.

Following this, the CBI named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2019.

