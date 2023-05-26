Local Activist Found Hanging In Panchayat Office In Kerala's Malappuram

A 55-year-old local cultural activist was found hanging on the premises of a panchayat office building in Malappuram district of Kerala on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abdurazak, popularly known as Razak Payambrottu among the local people and his friends.

His family said Razak was upset over Pulikkal village panchayat's alleged apathetic attitude towards his frequent complaints against a plastic waste treatment unit near his house. A bundle of complaints, which he had submitted to the panchayat in this regard, was also reportedly found near his lifeless body. However, police in Kondotty told PTI that the reason for the death could be ascertained only in a detailed probe.

"He was found hanging in the verandah of the panchayat building this morning. Prima facie, it was a case of suicide. But the exact cause can only be identified in a detailed probe," an officer said.

Local people alleged that Razak had submitted several complaints to the panchayat against the plastic waste plant but the authorities had not taken any action.

The Pulikkal village panchayat, however, has not officially reacted to the allegations so far.

A known cultural and social activist in the area, Razak was the former secretary of the Mappila Kala Academy in Kondotty.