Local Body Polls: Allahabad HC Directs UP Govt To Submit OBC's Commission's Report On Thursday

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to submit the UP State Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission's report on Thursday.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manish Kumar passed the order on a writ petition moved by one Lakhimpur Kheri resident Vikas Agrawal. The petitioner has challenged a government's notification issued on March 30, 2023, regarding reservation to Nighasan Nagar Panchayat. Last month, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet accepted the report of the commission set up by it to look into the issue of reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in urban local body elections.

On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Gaurav Mehrotra submitted that the commission's report is not available in the public domain. The petitioner is handicapped in filing objections to the government's notification issued on March 30, 2023, notifying the reserved constituencies for the purposes of elections to the local bodies, Mehrotra said.

He also informed the bench that the last date of filing objection is April 6, 2023.

Appearing for the state government, Additional Advocate General K P Tripathi stressed that the petitioner had not applied for a copy of the report and hence it was not provided to him.

To this, the petitioner's counsel said that the petitioner had approached the district magistrate office over and again but the copy was not given to him.

Considering the issue, the bench has directed the state government to furnish the report before it on Thursday.