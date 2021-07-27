'Locally Made Sputnik-V To Be Available In India By September-October', Says Dr Reddy's

Quick links:
Credit-PTI
In what may be seen as a major boost to India's COVID-19 innoculation drive, Russia's COVID-19 vaccine-Sputnik, which is being locally manufactured by Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, is expected to be available from September-October in India. CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's, confirming the news asserted that a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia was leading to a delay in the availability.
"The situation may ease by August-end, and we expect that from the October-September timeframe, we are likely to have locally manufactured Sputnik-V available," the CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's further told.
The vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is being marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), globally. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. By September-October, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, apart from imported shots, is expected to make available locally manufactured shots. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India.
Apart from India, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries. The data gathered during the vaccination of the population in a number of countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, San-Marino, UAE, and others, shows that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines. Russian health officials have so far, received no reports of unusual blood-clotting disorders in persons who received the Sputnik V vaccination.
The vaccine uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent.