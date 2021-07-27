'Locally Made Sputnik-V To Be Available In India By September-October', Says Dr Reddy's

In what may be seen as a major boost to India's COVID-19 innoculation drive, Russia's COVID-19 vaccine-Sputnik, which is being locally manufactured by Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, is expected to be available from September-October in India. CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's, confirming the news asserted that a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia was leading to a delay in the availability.

"The situation may ease by August-end, and we expect that from the October-September timeframe, we are likely to have locally manufactured Sputnik-V available," the CEO of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy's further told.

Russia's COVID vaccine-Sputnik V

The vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is being marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), globally. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. By September-October, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, apart from imported shots, is expected to make available locally manufactured shots. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in India.

Apart from India, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 67 countries. The data gathered during the vaccination of the population in a number of countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, San-Marino, UAE, and others, shows that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective coronavirus vaccines. Russian health officials have so far, received no reports of unusual blood-clotting disorders in persons who received the Sputnik V vaccination.

The vaccine uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 percent.