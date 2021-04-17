Locals Allege CRPF Firing In Deganga; EC Refutes Allegations After Observer's Report

Amid Bengal's 5th phase of polls, locals from Kurulgacha area of Deganga assembly constituency alleged that Central forces had opened fire on Saturday. "Peaceful voting underway here. Suddenly 8-9 personnel of Central Forces stormed here and opened fire. One round was fired, nobody has been injured," said a local. Taking cognizance, EC sought a report from the Special Police Observer who has refuted the allegations. Voting has concluded with a turnout of 78.36%

Deganga firing: Locals allege CRPF hand, EC refutes

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas where polling is underway in the fifth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal on Saturday, officials said. Polling was held in 45 seats in North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia districts in south Bengal, and Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the north. The security personnel are maintaining a tight vigil and they have addressed a few incidents that were reported, an election official said.

In Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP supporters with both sides accusing each other of stopping the voters from going to the polling booths. Bricks and stones were hurled, injuring eight people, officials said. A huge contingent of central forces was rushed to the spot to control the situation, they said.

In Baranagar seat, BJP candidate and actor Parno Mitra was gheraoed allegedly by TMC activists while she was touring the constituency. The TMC has denied the allegations and claimed that she was trying to influence the voters on the day of voting. In Siliguri, a scuffle broke out between TMC and CPI (M) supporters outside a polling booth. In Santipur in Nadia district, the TMC alleged that personnel of the central forces were asking voters to go back, a charge rubbished by the authorities. The police and central forces had to resort to lathi- charge to disperse TMC and BJP activists, who were clashing over voters being allegedly not allowed to go to the booths in Kalyani.

Over one crore voters in West Bengal sealed the fate of 342 candidates on Saturday, when 45 assembly constituencies polled in the fifth phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. EC issued new rules amid the massive spread of COVID-19 across India, curtailing campaigning to 7 PM. No campaigning is allowed between 7 PM and 10 AM and silence period has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases. Inspite of TMC's demand, EC has denied clubbing of remaining election phases in one go.

