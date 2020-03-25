Locals Oppose Quarantine Hospital In Andhra Pradesh, Cops Deployed To Normalize Situation

Locals in Andhra Pradesh rose in protest against setting up of a quarantine hospital on the premises of Vasavi Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh. Sources reported that the situation went out of control and police needed to be deployed to normalize the scene. This happened after the Medical and Family welfare department officials announced their decision to set up a 100-bed quarantine hospital in the premises of Vasavi Engineering College at Nandamuru village of the Krishna district.

Locals tried to oppose the move by forcibly entering the college on Tuesday night. They demanded that quarantine hospital should not be set up in their village.

Soon after a police force was called in to bring the situation under control. As per the latest figures, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the state have soared to eight after a 25-year-old man was confirmed positive for the disease in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

(With Agency Inputs; Representative image- AP)