Locals Oppose Rahul-aide Kumari Selja's Visit To Nikita Tomar's Home; Demand Cong Action

Haryana Congress neta and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Kumari Selja was left red-faced in Ballabgarh on Thursday during her attempt to visit deceased Nikita Tomar's home as members of the community raised slogans against Congress, demanding to know why no action was taken against the accused - who is allegedly related to a party leader.

On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead by a man outside her college in Haryana's Ballabhgarh. Nikita Tomar's murder triggered protests in the area with students and locals blocking the Sohna-Ballabhgarh road for several hours.

Congress leader Kumari Selja faced sloganeering from the crowds gathered around Nikita Tomar's home in Ballabgarh as they demanded to know why no action was taken against the accused. In the video above, people are seen thronging the neta's convoy and raising slogans against the Congress party.

Nikita Tomar shot outside her college

On Monday, a 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh in an incident that was caught on camera. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. One of the accused was arrested on Tuesday from Mewat. Police also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one of the accused knew each other. Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage.

Victim's family alleges inaction of police

Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government had not taken action.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," said the victim's father. "My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the horrific murder, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the culprits will be punished strictly. The Chief Minister asserted that the accused have been nabbed and no culprit will be spared.

